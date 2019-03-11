Story Highlights Chance Marsteller won the Eastern Wrestling League 165-pound title on Sunday.

Chance Marsteller is headed back to the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

The Kennard-Dale High School graduate punched his ticket to the national event in grand style on Sunday, when he won the Eastern Wrestling League Tournament's 165-pound title in dominating fashion. His efforts earned him the tournament's most outstanding wrestler award.

Marsteller helped the Bald Eagles, ranked No. 21 nationally, to the tournament team crown for a second-straight year. In all, Lock Haven boasted six individual champions, with all of them from Pennsylvania high schools. The others were D.J. Fehlman (Warren), Kyle Shoop (Boiling Springs), Alex Klucker (East Pennsboro), Corey Hazel (Penns Valley) and Thomas Haines (Solanco).

The six champions are the most for Lock Haven in EWL Tournament history. All six individual champions also booked trips to the 2019 NCAA Championships.

Both Klucker (157) and Hazel (184) successfully defended their EWL titles from last season. Fehlman (133), Klucker, Marsteller (165) and Hazel are now all two-time NCAA qualifiers. Shoop (141) and Haines (285) are now three-time NCAA qualifiers.

Lock Haven paced the field with 111.5 points, while Rider was second (93.5) and host-George Mason (56.5) rounded out the top three. The event was held in Fairfax, Va.

Marsteller, who is 22-2 on the season, finished the event at 3-0 with bonus points in all three bouts, including two pins. The top seed who is ranked No. 5 nationally cruised into the finals thanks to back-to-back pins.

In the 165-pound finals, Marsteller, a returning All-American, put on a clinic in recording a major decision. Rider's Jesse Dellavecchia, the No. 2 seed who is ranked 15th nationally, was no match for Marsteller, who won 12-3. The redshirt senior's two pins came at the 1:21 and 5:54 mark.

The former K-D standout finished fourth at last year's NCAA event.



The championship marked the 44th and final EWL Championship. It was announced last week that LHU, along with the six other EWL teams will join the Mid-American Conference (MAC) next year for wrestling.

The 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships are set for Thursday through Saturday, March 21-23, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Spring Grove High School graduate Dalton Rohrbaugh is on the Lock Haven roster, but didn't wrestle in the EWL event. The 133-pounder finished his freshman season at 20-14.

Information for this story was provided by Lock Haven University.