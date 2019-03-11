Story Highlights Landon Shorts now owns the NCAA all-division mark for service aces.

The Central York grad is a senior outside hitter for Stevenson University.

Shorts has 263 career service aces, breaking the previous mark of 255.

Landon Shorts (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF STEVENSON UNIVERSITY)

Central York High School graduate Landon Shorts is true ace.

The former Panthers standout recently became the NCAA all-division record holder for men's volleyball service aces.

The Stevenson University senior set the record on March 1 when he needed only eight serves before picking up his third ace of the night. That gave him 256 service aces, which eclipsed the NCAA all-division mark of 255 set by Evan Patak of University of California Santa Barbara (2004-07).

Since that match, Shorts has increased his ace total to 263, including 50 this season for the Mustangs, who are 17-3 and ranked No. 6 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association NCAA Division III poll. Stevenson has won five straight and is 6-1 in the Middle Atlantic Conference, good for second place.

The 6-foot, 2-inch outside hitter, however, is not just an ace machine. This season he also has 225 kills, 153 digs and 290 points. For his career at the school in nearby Owings Mills, Maryland, he has 1,283 kills, 693 digs and 1,644 points.

He is second in the MAC in aces per set (0.62), third in kills per set (3.10), fourth in digs per set (2.10) and sixth in hitting percentage (.288).

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTES

Red Lion grad Hildebrand starring for Behrend: Another former York-Adams League boys' volleyball standout is enjoying a standout junior season for Penn State Behrend.

Red Lion High School graduate Dillon Hildebrand is leading Behrend in kills (179), kills per set (3.31), points (207.5) and points per set (3.8).

The outside hitter has helped Behrend to a 9-6 overall record, including a 5-2 record in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference.

In mid February, Hildebrand was named the AMCC Men's Volleyball Player of the Week.

Saxton earns PSAC honor: Central York High School graduate Emma Saxton recently was named to the All-Pennsylvania Athletic Conference Eastern Division Women's Basketball Second Team

The 5-foot, 9-inch sophomore guard was honored by the PSAC for the first time. She led the Bloomsburg University team in scoring (12.5 points per game), field-goal percentage (56.3) and minutes played (32.7) and was second on the team in rebounding (4.7 per game).

Saxton helped Bloomsburg to a 20-10 overall record, including 14-6 in the PSAC.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.