Hayley Norton has been an NCAA slugging standout for several years now.

Courtney Coppersmith is showing she may be a college ace for years to come.

Together, the former York-Adams League all-stars are making quite a splash during this young season on the Division I softball diamonds.

Norton and Coppersmith have each already earned multiple weekly awards from their respective conferences and are putting up some fairly frightening numbers in the process.

Norton, a Spring Grove High School graduate, has been named the Northeast Conference Player of the Week twice this season.

Coppersmith, a Central York High School graduate, was selected the America East Pitcher of the Week, just a week after being named the America East Rookie of the Week.

Hayley Norton (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF ST. FRANCIS UNIVERSITY)

Norton shines at plate: Norton is a senior for St. Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania.

She led the Red Flash (7-7) to a pair of wins last weekend at the Gardner Webb Tournament, going 10 for 16 with three home runs, 12 RBIs and 10 runs scored.

Norton wrapped the week with a robust 1.375 slugging percentage. She also moved into a tie for second on SFU's all-time hits list (196) and is one home run shy of tying the Jordan Seneca's record of 48 round trippers.

For the season, in 14 games, Norton is hitting .568 with six homers and 22 RBIs. She has an on-base percentage of .618 and a slugging percentage of 1.114.

Those numbers put her among the top-10 D-I sluggers in the nation in several statistical categories. She is seventh in RBIs, tied for eighth in homers and ninth in slugging percentage.

Courtney Coppersmith (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF UMBC)

Coppersmith excels on mound: Coppersmith, meanwhile, is excelling on the rubber in her freshman season at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

The hard-throwing lefty made her first career start a memorable one. Against Atlantic Coast Conference foe North Carolina State last Sunday, Coppersmith struck out a program-record 14 batters, while allowing three hits and two earned runs in a 2-1 loss.

Earlier in the day, she picked up her first career win after entering in relief during UMBC's 3-2 comeback victory over Murray State. The Retrievers were down 2-0 when Coppersmith entered with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the fifth. She escaped the jam unharmed and kept Murray State off the board to wrap up the victory after UMBC scored three, two-out runs in the top of the sixth.

On the day, Coppersmith struck out 19 over 8 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and yielding two earned runs.

In a season-opening relief appearance on Feb. 10 vs. Delaware, she struck out 10 and allowed no earned runs and three hits over 4 2/3 innings.

For the season, in three games, Coppersmith (1-1) has struck out 29 in 13 1/3 innings while pitching to a 1.05 ERA for UMBC (1-2).

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.