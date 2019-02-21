Japriya Carroll (Photo11: PHOTO COURTESY OF MISERICORDIA ATHLETICS)

Two former York Catholic girls’ basketball players have been honored by the Middle Atlantic Conference.

Japriya Carroll has been named to the All-MAC Freedom Division Second Team, while Anne Lehr earned All-MAC Commonwealth Division second-team honors.

Carroll is a senior guard for Misericordia University, which is 21-4 and the second seed in the MAC Freedom Championships. Misericordia tied the school record for wins in a season. She was named to the second team for the second straight year.

She is 11th in the league with a team-high 14.3 points per game and went over 1,000 points for her career. She has made a career-high 50 3-pointers this season while shooting a career-best 37.0 percent from 3-point range. She also ranks second in the league with 2.0 3-pointers per game. She’s also shooting a team-beast 87.0 percent from the free throw and is MU's all-time leader at 86.8 percent.

Anne Lehr (Photo11: PHOTO COURTESY OF LEBANON VALLEY COLLEGE)

Lehr put together her best season during her senior year. The team captain averaged 13.0 points per game to tie for first on the squad. Lehr shot 71 percent from the charity stripe, hauled in 4.2 rebounds per game and led the Flying Dutchmen with 109 assists and 68 steals while averaging 35.8 minutes per game, the highest in the conference. Lebanon Valley is 14-12.