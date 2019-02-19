Story Highlights York College dominated St. Mary's on Tuesday in men's basketball action, 76-47.

The victory came in the Capital Athletic Conference quarterfinals.

Jason Bady led York with 25 points, seven rebounds, six steals and three assists.

Jason Bady (Photo11: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

The York College men's basketball team cruised into the Capital Athletic Conference semifinals on Tuesday night.

The No. 2 seed Spartans dominated No. 7 seed St. Mary's 76-47 in Wolf Gym inside the Grumbacher Center.

York improved to 20-6, while St. Mary's finished at 10-16.

Jason Bady powered York with 25 points, seven rebounds, six steals and three assists. He was 9 for 16 from the field.

Joey Polczynski and Zach Novick each added 14 points for the Spartans.

York will play host to No. 3 seed Mary Washington (18-8) on Thursday night in the semifinals. Mary Washington beat No. 6 seed Penn State Harrisburg on Tuesday, 65-51.

York and Mary Washington split during the regular season, with both teams winning at home. York beat Mary Washington in regular-season finale on Saturday, 76-74.

OTHER MEN'S

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Penn State York 77, Penn State Brandywine 73: At York, the local Lions earned a Penn State University Athletic Conference quarterfinal playoff win.

PSY, the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Division, improved to 18-8. No. 3 seed Brandywine finished 14-12. It was PSY's third win over Brandywine this season.

Anthony Bennett Jr. (21), Michael Coleman (15) and Justin Luton (14) each reached double digits in points. Bennett and Luton each added eight rebounds, while Bennett also had four assists.

PSY advances to Friday's semifinals at No. 1 seed Penn State Mont Alto (20-6), which defeated No. 4 seed Beaver, 69-52, on Tuesday. PSY lost to Mont Alto in the regular season, 82-78.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE

BASKETBALL

Salisbury 67, York 48: At Salisbury, the Spartans' season ended with a Capital Athletic Conference quarterfinal playoff loss.

York finished at 11-14. Salisbury improved to 16-9.

Dallastown grad Katie McGowan had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead York. Victoria Varner added 10 points for the Spartans.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

York 16, Washington 9: At York, the Spartans opened the 2019 season with an easy nonconference win.

York is ranked No. 6 in the nation in NCAA Division III in the preseason.

Devin Hursey (three goals, four assists), Regan Cook (four goals, assist), Hayley McCormick (two goals, three assists), Skye Slater (four goals) and Meghan Fox (three goals) paced York.