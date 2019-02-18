Story Highlights York's Keven Stahl won three individual gold medals at the CAC Championships.

Former Central York standout Jesse Tate won two individual CAC titles.

York's Madeline Mann won three individual CAC championships.

York's Justine Wentz added two individual CAC gold medals.

York College sophomore Keven Stahl, seen here in a file photo, now has six individual Capital Athletic Conference gold medals in two seasons. (Photo11: COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

ST. MARY'S CITY, Md. — The York College swimming teams returned from the Capital Athletic Conference Championships with a golden haul.

The Spartans earned 10 individual gold medals and and two relay gold medals at the event.

The men's and women's squads each earned second-place team finishes, behind only the powerhouse programs from Mary Washington.

Stahl, Tate lead men's team: The Spartan men were led by Keven Stahl and former Central York standout Jesse Tate.

Stahl earned three individual wins in the 1,650 freestyle, 400 individual medley and 500 freestyle. The sophomore now has six individual CAC titles over his two years with the Spartans.

Former Central York High School standout Jesse Tate now has four individual Capital Athletic Conference Championships during his York College career. (Photo11: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

Tate won the 1,650 free by more than 40 seconds in a meet and conference record time of 15 minutes, 44.28 seconds. He broke his own record by just more than three seconds. In the 400 IM, Stahl posted a school-record time of 3:58.25. in the 500 free, Stahl recorded a school, meet, and conference record time of 4:30.76. The time broke Stahl's own conference and meet record he set as a freshman last winter.

Stahl finished the year with a team-leading 24 individual wins and should have an opportunity to advance to the NCAA Division III Championships for the second straight year. The official invitations for the championships will be extended on March 6. The championships will be held in Greensboro, North Carolina, from March 20-23. Stahl's championship time in the 1,650 free is 11th in the current D-III standings.

Tate, meanwhile, won the 200 butterfly and 200 IM and the junior now has four individual CAC titles in his career. Tate defended his 200 IM title in 1:52.58, setting a school record in the process.

Madeline Mann (Photo11: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

Mann, Wantz power York women: On the women's side, Madeline Mann led the way with three individual wins (100 free, 200 free, 500 free), while Justine Wantz had two individual wins (200 backstroke, 100 back). Mann and Wantz were also on two winning relay teams (400 free relay and 800 free relay). Also on both of those winning relays were Adrianna Ayala and Andrea Sturgis.

Mann finished her Spartan career with five individual CAC titles, while Wantz, a junior, now has four individual CAC crowns.

Mann set a new school record in the 100 free with her time of :52.30, while Wantz set a new school record in the 100 back in :57.17. She also defended her title in that event.

Justine Wantz (Photo11: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

The 800 free relay team posted a time of 7:41.37, setting a new meet record and destroying the school record of 7:50.03, set last year at the CAC Championships. The 400 free relay team also set a new school record of 3:31.91.

OTHER YORK

COLLEGE NOTE

Bady honored by CAC: York senior guard Jason Bady has been named the CAC Men's Basketball Player of the Week.

Bady capped his regular season with a pair of strong performances. Bady helped York capture a share of its second-straight CAC regular-season championship.

Bady began the week with his fourth double-double of the year in a road win at Frostburg. Bady had 24 points and 13 rebounds. He followed that with a game-winning performance in a home win over Mary Washington. Bady hit a pair of free throws with 4.1 seconds left to give the Spartans their final margin of victory. He finished the day with 14 points and eight rebounds.

For the week, Bady averaged 19 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

The award is the second straight for Bady and is also the third time he has earned the award this season.

For the season, he's averaging 18.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.