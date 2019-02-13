Story Highlights Central York grad Hayden Wagner plays volleyball for George Mason University.

He leads the nation in both kills per set and points per set.

Wagner has been named EIVA Offensive Player of the Week three times this season.

Hayden Wagner (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY)

Hayden Wagner is establishing himself as one of the top men's college volleyball players in the nation.

The Central York High School graduate is a 6-foot, 6-inch junior opposite hitter for George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.

Wagner is a big reason that the Patriots are ranked No. 13 nationally in NCAA Division I by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. Mason is 8-2 overall and 2-0 in the Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association.

Wagner leads the nation in kills per set (4.69) and points per set (5.61).

Wagner was recently named the EIVA Offensive Player of the Week after enjoying a career weekend, reaching several milestones over two matches.

Heading into Saturday's match at No. 15 Purdue Fort Wayne, Wagner needed 20 kills to reach 500 career kills. He did exactly that, notching 20 kills on a .586 hitting clip while adding six blocks in the 3-0 sweep.

Wagner's performance against the Mastodons earned him his second Off the Block Offensive National Player of the Night honor this season.

In Mason's five-set loss to No. 11 Ball State on Sunday, Wagner earned his first career double-double after posting a team-high 20 kills and a career-high 11 digs.

He has reached double figures in kills in all but Mason's season opener.

Wagner's third EIVA Offensive Player of the Week honor this season marks the most by a George Mason Patriot since 2014. He's now won the award fives times during his career.

Wagner burst onto the NCAA volleyball scene during his sophomore season by earning All-EIVA first-team honors.

