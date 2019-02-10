Story Highlights The York College men's lacrosse team downed Washington & Lee on Saturday, 7-6.

York is ranked No. 7 in NCAA Division III. Washington & Lee is No. 12.

The York men's basketball team also won to stay tied for first in the CAC.

Hunter Davis (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

The York College men's lacrosse team got a season of great expectations off to a rousing start on Saturday.

The Spartans, ranked No. 7 in NCAA Division III, used a three-goal third quarter to outlast No. 12 Washington & Lee 7-6 at a chilly Kinsley Field at York College.

The preseason rankings were according to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association.

Head coach Brandon Childs welcomes back a wealth of returning talent as well as a group of talented newcomers. The Spartans are coming off a 19-3 year in which they won the regular-season Capital Athletic Conference championship, earned their fourth NCAA Division III Tournament berth and advanced to the Elite Eight for second time in program history. Childs was named the USILA Division III National Coach of the Year for his efforts in leading the Spartans to the record-setting 19 wins.

In Saturday's victory, Hunter Davis (two goals, assist), Brendan McGrath (two goals), Thomas Pfeiffer (goal, assist), Gunnar Reynolds (goal, assist), J.D. Beck (five ground balls), Ryan Kennedy (four ground balls, three caused turnovers), Billy Sasso (9-for-17 at the X, four ground balls) and Jack Michael (10 saves) excelled for York.

Michael is a freshman who made his college debut on Saturday. He replaces two-year starter Landry Marshall who won 36 games as a Spartan starter.

The Spartans are now 7-1 in season openers under Childs, who improved to 104-36 as he starts his eighth year at the York helm.

The Spartans' next game is noon Saturday at home vs. Eastern.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTES

York men win thriller on road for sixth-straight victory: Sophomore David Giuliani sank a free throw with 1.2 seconds left to give the York College men's basketball team a heart-pounding 73-72 win at St. Mary's College on Saturday afternoon in CAC play.

The Spartans have won a season-high six straight, including two in a row in which they made free throws inside of two seconds to win the game.

York improved to 17-6 overall and 10-2 in the CAC. The Spartans remain tied for first with Christopher Newport. St. Mary's fell to 8-15 and 2-10.

York was led by Jason Bady (18 points, seven rebounds), Joey Polczynski (18 points, 11 rebounds) and Spring Grove High School graduate Darin Gordon (nine points, five rebounds). Senior Mike Frauenheim tied his season-high with seven assists.

The Spartans are at Frostburg State at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

York women fall in OT: The York College women's basketball team dropped a heart-breaker in overtime after at St. Mary's on Saturday, giving up the tying bucket with 35 seconds remaining. The Spartans fell to the Seahawks 81-78.

York is now 11-12 overall and 6-6 in the CAC. St. Mary's is 7-16 and 3-9.

Dallastown grad Katie McGowan (22 points, 10 rebounds), Kayla Ferris: 15 points, nine rebounds, eight steals, six assists), York Country Day grad Logynn Fuller (13 points) and Dallastown grad Debria Hendricks (12 points, five assists, three steals) paced York. McGowan picked up her sixth double-double on the year and also had her third-straight game with at least 20 points.

The loss snapped York's 17-game winning streak over the Seahawks.

The Spartans travel to Frostburg State at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Penn State York men win close one: The Penn State York men's basketball team held off visiting Penn State Brandywine in Penn State University Athletic Conference action on Saturday, 66-65.

PSY was led by Justin Luton (13 points), Anthony Bennett Jr. (12 points) and New Oxford grad Jordin Brown (10 points).

The local Lions improved to 15-7 overall and 10-6 in the PSUAC. Brandywine fell to 12-10 and 8-8.

PSY women fall: The Penn State York women's basketball team lost to visiting Penn State Brandywine, 54-40, on Saturday.

Corina Rivera led PSY with 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Spring Grove grad Ashton Ball added 10 points.

PSY fell to 5-14 and 3-11. Brandywine improved to 16-7 and 13-2.