Buy Photo York College's Katie McGowan is shown here during Wednesday's game vs. Salisbury. The Dallastown High School graduate reached the 1,000-point milestone for her career during the game. York won the contest, 72-62. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Katie McGowan reached a career milestone on Wednesday night, and she did it in style.

The Dallastown High School graduate became the 17th woman in York College history to reach the 1,000-point mark.

McGowan finished with 29 points in a 72-62 Capital Athletic Conference triumph over visiting Salisbury.

The 5-foot, 11-inch senior finished 13 for 24 shooting. The 29 points tied her career high.

McGowan is enjoying a standout senior season, averaging 18.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. She is second in the CAC in scoring.

Another Dallastown grad, Debria Hendricks, added 14 points, five rebounds and five steals for the Spartans on Wednesday, while York Country Day grad Logynn Fuller scored 11 points. Kayla Ferris added 10 rebounds, four steals, four points and three assists for York.

Buy Photo York College's Katie McGowan lines up her shot as Salisbury defends during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York, which has won five of its last six, improved to 11-11 overall and 6-5 in the CAC. Salisbury fell to 15-7 and 7-4.

York men also win: The York College men's basketball team also beat Salisbury Wednesday, but it wasn't easy.

The Spartans had an 11-point lead (80-69) with just more than four minutes left, only to see Salisbury rally to tie it, 82-82, on a 3-pointer with nine seconds left.

York's Jason Bady, however, was fouled with a second left and made 1 of 2 free throws to seal the win. Bady finished with 35 points and eight rebounds. He was 12 for 18 from the field.

Zach Novick added 15 points and six rebounds for York, while Mike Frauenheim collected 12 points. Central York grad Jared Wagner added seven points, six steals, six rebounds and four assists.

York improved to 16-6 overall and 9-2 in the CAC. The Spartns are tied for first place with Christopher Newport. Salisbury fell to 16-6 and 6-5.