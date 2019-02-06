PHOTOS: York College vs Salisbury in women's basketball
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

York College's Debria Hendricks, right, pushes past Salisbury's Amber Onyekwere during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. York College would win the game 72-62. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York College's Debria Hendricks, right, pushes past Salisbury's Amber Onyekwere during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. York College would win the game 72-62. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York College's Katie McGowan lines up her shot as Salisbury defends during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York College's Katie McGowan lines up her shot as Salisbury defends during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York College's Meghan Carlson, right, takes the ball to the basket while Salisbury's Rachel Ryan defends during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York College's Meghan Carlson, right, takes the ball to the basket while Salisbury's Rachel Ryan defends during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York College's Katie McGowan, left, takes the ball to the basket while Salisbury's Kylie Webb, center, and Courtney Brigham defend during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York College's Katie McGowan, left, takes the ball to the basket while Salisbury's Kylie Webb, center, and Courtney Brigham defend during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York College's Debria Hendricks, right, pushes past Salisbury's Megan Konig during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York College's Debria Hendricks, right, pushes past Salisbury's Megan Konig during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York College's Kayla Ferris takes the ball to the basket during women's basketball action against Salisbury at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York College's Kayla Ferris takes the ball to the basket during women's basketball action against Salisbury at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York College's Kayla Ferris, left, takes the ball to the basket while Salisbury's Jada Welbon defends during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York College's Kayla Ferris, left, takes the ball to the basket while Salisbury's Jada Welbon defends during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York College celebrates a after Debria Hendricks scores on the buzzer at halftime during women's basketball action against Salisbury at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York College celebrates a after Debria Hendricks scores on the buzzer at halftime during women's basketball action against Salisbury at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York College vs Salisbury during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York College vs Salisbury during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York College's Katie McGowan, right, looks to throw the ball as Salisbury's Rachel Ryan defends during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York College's Katie McGowan, right, looks to throw the ball as Salisbury's Rachel Ryan defends during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York College's Katie McGowan, left, works to get past Salisbury's Kylie Webb, center, and Courtney Brigham defend during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York College's Katie McGowan, left, works to get past Salisbury's Kylie Webb, center, and Courtney Brigham defend during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York College vs Salisbury during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York College vs Salisbury during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York College vs Salisbury during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York College vs Salisbury during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York College vs Salisbury during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York College vs Salisbury during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York College's Debria Hendricks, right, guards Salisbury's Megan Konig during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York College's Debria Hendricks, right, guards Salisbury's Megan Konig during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York College vs Salisbury during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York College vs Salisbury during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York College vs Salisbury during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York College vs Salisbury during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York College vs Salisbury during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York College vs Salisbury during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York College vs Salisbury during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York College vs Salisbury during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York College's Kayla Ferris, left, takes the ball to the basket while Salisbury's Jada Welbon defends during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York College's Kayla Ferris, left, takes the ball to the basket while Salisbury's Jada Welbon defends during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Fans react as York College's Debria Hendricks scores on the buzzer at halftime during women's basketball action against Salisbury at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Fans react as York College's Debria Hendricks scores on the buzzer at halftime during women's basketball action against Salisbury at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York College's Katie McGowan would score her 1000th game point during women's basketball action against Salisbury at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. York College would win the game 72-62. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York College's Katie McGowan would score her 1000th game point during women's basketball action against Salisbury at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. York College would win the game 72-62. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Katie McGowan reached a career milestone on Wednesday night, and she did it in style.

    The Dallastown High School graduate became the 17th woman in York College history to reach the 1,000-point mark.

    McGowan finished with 29 points in a 72-62 Capital Athletic Conference triumph over visiting Salisbury.

    The 5-foot, 11-inch senior finished 13 for 24 shooting. The 29 points tied her career high.

    McGowan is enjoying a standout senior season, averaging 18.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. She is second in the CAC in scoring.

    Another Dallastown grad, Debria Hendricks, added 14 points, five rebounds and five steals for the Spartans on Wednesday, while York Country Day grad Logynn Fuller scored 11 points. Kayla Ferris added 10 rebounds, four steals, four points and three assists for York.

    York, which has won five of its last six, improved to 11-11 overall and 6-5 in the CAC. Salisbury fell to 15-7 and 7-4.

    York men also win: The York College men's basketball team also beat Salisbury Wednesday, but it wasn't easy.

    The Spartans had an 11-point lead (80-69) with just more than four minutes left, only to see Salisbury rally to tie it, 82-82, on a 3-pointer with nine seconds left.

    York's Jason Bady, however, was fouled with a second left and made 1 of 2 free throws to seal the win. Bady finished with 35 points and eight rebounds. He was 12 for 18 from the field.

    Zach Novick added 15 points and six rebounds for York, while Mike Frauenheim collected 12 points. Central York grad Jared Wagner added seven points, six steals, six rebounds and four assists.

    York improved to 16-6 overall and 9-2 in the CAC. The Spartns are tied for first place with Christopher Newport. Salisbury fell to 16-6 and 6-5.

    PHOTOS: York College vs Salisbury in men's basketball
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    York College's Mike Frauenheim, right, takes the ball to the basket while Salisbury's Marquis Roberson defends during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Buy Photo
    York College's Mike Frauenheim, right, takes the ball to the basket while Salisbury's Marquis Roberson defends during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    York College's Jason Bady, center, takes the ball to the basket while Salisbury's James Foley, left, and Chase Kumor defend during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Buy Photo
    York College's Jason Bady, center, takes the ball to the basket while Salisbury's James Foley, left, and Chase Kumor defend during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    York College's Jared Wagner, left, takes the ball to the basket while Salisbury's Braedon Dorsey defends during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Buy Photo
    York College's Jared Wagner, left, takes the ball to the basket while Salisbury's Braedon Dorsey defends during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    York College's Sean Kelly, left, and Darin Gordon, center, work to box in Salisbury's Mike Ward during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Buy Photo
    York College's Sean Kelly, left, and Darin Gordon, center, work to box in Salisbury's Mike Ward during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    York College's Jared Wagner, center, works to get past Salisbury's Braedon Dorsey, left, and Mike Ward during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Buy Photo
    York College's Jared Wagner, center, works to get past Salisbury's Braedon Dorsey, left, and Mike Ward during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    York College's Jared Wagner, second from left, gets past Salisbury's Braedon Dorsey, left, Lucas Martin, right, and Mike Ward to score during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Buy Photo
    York College's Jared Wagner, second from left, gets past Salisbury's Braedon Dorsey, left, Lucas Martin, right, and Mike Ward to score during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    York College's Jason Bady, right, works to get past Salisbury's Braedon Dorsey during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Buy Photo
    York College's Jason Bady, right, works to get past Salisbury's Braedon Dorsey during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    York College vs Salisbury during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Buy Photo
    York College vs Salisbury during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    York College vs Salisbury during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Buy Photo
    York College vs Salisbury during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    York College vs Salisbury during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Buy Photo
    York College vs Salisbury during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    York College vs Salisbury during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Buy Photo
    York College vs Salisbury during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    York College vs Salisbury during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Buy Photo
    York College vs Salisbury during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    York College vs Salisbury during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Buy Photo
    York College vs Salisbury during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    York College vs Salisbury during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Buy Photo
    York College vs Salisbury during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    York College vs Salisbury during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Buy Photo
    York College vs Salisbury during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    York College vs Salisbury during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Buy Photo
    York College vs Salisbury during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    York College vs Salisbury during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Buy Photo
    York College vs Salisbury during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    York College vs Salisbury during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Buy Photo
    York College vs Salisbury during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    York College vs Salisbury during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Buy Photo
    York College vs Salisbury during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    York College vs Salisbury during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Buy Photo
    York College vs Salisbury during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

       

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE