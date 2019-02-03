Buy Photo Jason Bady, seen here in a file photo, had 17 points and five assists in York College's road win vs. Southern Virginia on Saturday. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York College men's basketball team is entering the home stretch of the 2018-19 season on a serious roll.

The Spartans won their fourth straight on Saturday with a 70-61 Capital Athletic Conference triumph at Southern Virginia.

York (15-6) has now won eight of nine and remains tied for first place in the CAC with Christopher Newport at 8-2. Southern Virginia fell to 4-17 and 0-10.

The Spartans will ride their momentum into a key CAC home contest at 8 p.m. Wednesday vs. Salisbury, which is 16-5 overall and 6-4 in the CAC.

Jason Bady led the way vs. Southern Virginia with 17 points and five assists. Central York High School graduate Jared Wagner added 15 points and seven rebounds.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE HOOPS

York women fall: The York women weren't as fortunate vs. Southern Virginia, suffering a 76-54 loss, which ended their own four-game winning streak. York fell to 10-11 and 5-5. Southern Virginia is 17-3 and 8-2.

Dallastown grad Katie McGowan led York with 21 points.Kayla Ferris added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Spartans, while York Country Day grad Logynn Fuller had nine points and four assists.

Penn State York swept: The Penn State York basketball teams got swept at Penn State Fayette on Saturday.

The PSY men fell, 63-54, despite 21 points and eight rebounds from Justin Luton. The local Lions are now 14-5 overall and 9-4 in the Penn State University Athletic Conference. Fayette is 6-14 and 6-8.

The PSY women lost to Fayette, 76-60. The York women were led by West York grad Charizma Johnson (18 points, six rebounds, five assists), Corina Rivera (15 points) and Spring Grove grad Ashton Ball (14 points, six rebounds). The PSY women dropped to 5-11 and 3-8. Fayette is 8-12 and 5-6.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.