Antonio Rizzuto (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE UNIVERSITY AT ALBANY)

Antonio Rizzuto's college career is starting to pick up steam.

The Northeastern High School graduate has been named the America East Men's Basketball Rookie of the Week.

Rizzuto is a 6-foot, 3-inch freshman guard at the University at Albany. It is Rizzuto’s first-ever weekly award from the NCAA Division I conference.

Rizzuto averaged 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in two games last week while shooting 50 percent from the floor.

Against Stony Brook, Rizzuto went off for a career-high 21 points, hitting his previous high of 14 by halftime. He also drained a career-high five 3-pointers in Albany’s overtime loss to the Seawolves.

In the next game, against Hartford, Rizzuto again scored 21 points and hit five 3-pointers, helping lead the Great Danes to their first America East victory of the season while snapping a five-game losing streak.

After missing the first eight games of the season because of an injury, Rizzuto has played in the last 13 straight and has been in the starting lineup in each of the last 10. He is averaging 8.9 points and is shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point range since his return.

Albany is 6-15 overall and 1-4 in America East action.

Kari Lankford (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF SHEPHERD UNIVERSITY)

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTES

West York grad Lankford recognized: West York High School graduate Kari Lankford, a senior at Shepherd University, has been named the Mountain East Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week.

The 5-7 Lankford filled the stat sheet, averaging 20.5 points,10.5 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 steals in a pair of Shepherd victories last week.

She became the first player in league history to have two triple-doubles in the same season after scoring 22 points, handing out 12 assists and pulling down 10 rebounds in a win over West Virginia Wesleyan. She then scored 18 points to go along with nine assists, six steals and four rebounds as the Rams downed Fairmont State.

For the season Lankford is averaging 12.4 points, 8.1 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game for the NCAA Division II program.

She's helped Shepherd to a 10-8 overall record, including a 7-5 mark in the MEC.

Another former York-Adams standout, Eastern York's Hannah Myers, is a 5-8 freshman for Shepherd. She's averaging 5.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.