Central York High School graduate Jared Wagner, seen here at left in a file photo, scored 28 points, including the game-winner with less than five seconds left, to lift York College to a men's basketball victory over Christopher Newport on Saturday.

The York College Spartans are now tied for first place in the Capital Athletic Conference, thanks largely to standout performances by Jason Bady and Jared Wagner on Saturday.

Wagner, a Central York High School graduate, hit a driving lay-up with 4.9 seconds left to lift the Spartans to a stunning 82-81 CAC win over Christopher Newport in front of a big crowd at Wolf Gymnasium at the Grumbacher Center.

Wagner's bucket erased a 13-point second-half CNU lead. Wagner, a junior guard, scored York's final nine points.

Bady, a senior guard, finished with 30 points, eight rebounds and two steals. He was 12 for 13 at the foul line. Wagner, meanwhile, collected 28 points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists. He was 12 for 15 at the foul line.

York outscored CNU at the foul line, 28-17.

The Spartans have now won five of their last six games. to improve to 13-6 overall and 6-2 in the CAC. CNU fell to 16-3 and 6-2. CNU came into the game ranked No. 15 nationally in NCAA Division III according to D3Hoops.com.

There is now a three-way tie for the CAC lead, including York, CNU and Mary Washington (14-5, 6-2).

The Captains played without the services of preseason All-American Marcus Carter, who suffered a knee injury in Wednesday's win over Salisbury.

The Spartans conclude their three-game home stand on Wednesday evening when they host Penn State Harrisburg in a CAC contest. Tip time is set for 8 p.m. at Wolf Gym.

Dallastown grads lead York women to big win over CNU: The York College women's basketball team also earned a big win over CNU on Saturday.

The Spartans completed a 15-point comeback en route to a 65-58 victory over CNU, which came in ranked No. 22 nationally in NCAA Division III, according to D3Hoops.com.

York improved to 9-10 overall and 4-4 in the CAC. CNU fell to 14-5 and 5-3.

York was led by a pair of Dallastown High grads. Katie McGowan finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Debria Hendricks added 14 points, four steals and two assists. Gettysburg High grad Alana Bortner added 12 points, four steals, three assists and three rebounds off the bench. Bortner's points and steals totals were career highs.

Penn State York men cruise: The Penn State York men's basketball team stayed on a roll with a 95-58 pounding of visiting Penn State Du Bois in Penn State University Athletic Conference action.

Justin Luton (14), New Oxford grad Jordin Brown (12), Anthony Bennett Jr. (12) and Northeastern grad Derrick Hoffman (10) each hit double digits in points for PSY, which improved to 14-4 overall and 9-3 in the PSUAC. The local Lions have won three straight and seven of their last eight.

PSY women fall: Despite a 16-point, seven-rebound performance from Spring Grove High grad Ashton Ball, the PSY women lost to Penn State Du Bois, 83-60.

West York grad Charizma Johnson added 11 points and six rebounds for PSY, which fell to 5-10 overall and 3-7 in the PSUAC.

