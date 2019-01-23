Story Highlights Dallastown grad Katie McGowan scored a career-high 29 points on Wednesday.

The outburst came in a York College women's basketball win vs. Frostburg State.

McGowan has now scored at least 23 points in each of her last five games.

Buy Photo York College's Katie McGowan, seen here in a file photo, had 29 points and 15 rebounds on Wednesday in a win vs. Frostburg State. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Dallastown High School graduate Katie McGowan is on a serious tear.

The York College senior poured in a career-high 29 points on Wednesday night to power the Spartans to a 71-61 upset of visiting Frostburg State.

That marked the fifth straight game that the 5-foot, 11-inch forward has scored at least 23 points. She's averaged 25 points per game during that span.

McGowan finished 12 for 22 in the win, while also collecting 15 rebounds and three blocks.

For the season, McGowan is averaging 17.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Another Dallastown grad, Debria Hendricks, also excelled on Wednesday, collecting 11 points, 10 assists and four steals. Hendricks is a 5-5 senior.

York improved to 8-10 overall and 3-4 in the Capital Athletic Conference. Frostburg fell to 12-5 and 4-3.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTES

Spring Grove grad shines for Penn State York women: Spring Grove High School graduate Ashton Ball came off the bench to collect 13 points and 12 rebounds in Penn State York's 62-20 pounding of home-standing Penn State Schuylkill on Wednesday night.

Both of Ball's totals were team highs for PSY, which improved to 5-8 overall and 3-5 in the Penn State University Athletic Conference.

Hanover grad Alyson Reese and York High grad Danielle Jackson each added 10 points and five rebounds for the local Lions. Littlestown grad Janelle Kress produced eight points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals.

Penn State York men triumph: At Penn State Schuylkill, the visitors from Penn State York earned a 70-59 win on Wednesday night.

PSY won for the eighth time in 10 games and improved to 12-4 overall and 7-3 in the Penn State University Athletic Conference.

Justin Luton led the local Lions with 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Northeastern High grad Derrick Hoffman added 11 points for PSY, while Larry Rascoe chipped in 10 points.

Trinity Thomas again recognized by SEC: West York High School graduate Trinity Thomas has repeated as the Southeastern Conference Freshman Women's Gymnast of the Week.

In her college road debut, the Florida freshman finished runner-up in the all-around in the Gators' win at No. 5 LSU. She scored a Florida season-best 39.65. That total is the nation's sixth highest for 2019 and is the top by a freshman.

She also tied for first with a Gator season-best floor mark of 9.95 and shared second on the beam (9.9) and third on bars 9.925. Florida (2-0) is ranked No. 3 in the nation.

West York grad Keller honored by CAC: West York High School graduate Claudia Keller, a sophomore at Mary Washington, is the Capital Athletic Conference Women's Swimming Athlete of the Week.

Keller helped the Eagles to wins over Salisbury and St. Mary's. In the win vs. St. Mary's, Keller took first in the 1,000-yard freestyle at 10 minutes, 53.84 seconds and also won the 200-yard backstroke at 2:14.59. In UMW's win over Salisbury, Keller took first in the 1,000 freestyle at 11:04.90 and finished third in the 500 freestyle.

Ex-Bulldogs standout enjoys breakout performance: West York High School graduate Angie Hawkins recently enjoyed the finest game of her young college basketball career.

Hawkins came off the bench to erupt for 25 points to help Elizabethtown College to a 55-40 victory over Drew on Monday.

The 5-foot, 9-inch freshman was 9 for 13 from the field and also had five rebounds. Her previous career high had been 15 points. For the season, she's averaging 6.8 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.