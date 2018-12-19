Hakeem Kinard (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF ST. FRANCIS UNIVERSITY)

Hakeem Kinard is ending his college football career as an All-American.

The former York Catholic High School standout has been named a STATS Football Championship Subdivision Third-Team All-American.

The 5-foot, 10-inch, 200-pounder was a senior defensive back this past season at St. Francis University in Loretto.

The Red Flash have now had at least one player named to an All-America squad in eight straight seasons.

Kinard was a big part of a defense that ranked in the FCS top 10 in both scoring and total defense.

Kinard ranked fourth on the team with 57 tackles and third on the team with 9.5 tackles for loss. He ranked third on the team with nine passes defended and had a team-high two interceptions.

He was in the top 20 in each of those categories across the Northeast Conference. That helped Kinard earn first-team All-NEC honors.

The accolade puts an exclamation point on a strong career for Kinard. He closes his SFU career with 157 career stops, with 18 coming for loss.