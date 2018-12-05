Greta Plappert (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

Greta Plappert is an All-American.

The Central York High School graduate has been named to the Longstreth/National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division III All-America Third Team.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning.

The York College junior forward is the second NFHCA All-American in Spartan program history, joining recent graduate Ali Posey, who was a two-time All-American, making appearances on the third team (2015) and second team (2017). Posey was a Red Lion grad.

Plappert had previously been named to the All-Capital Athletic Conference First Team and the Longstreth/NFHCA All-South Atlantic Region First Team.

In 2018, Plappert led the CAC in points with 39 off of 17 goals and five assists. Plappert's 39 points are fifth-most in York College program history for a single season. Her 17 goals are tied for sixth-best all time for a single season.

She already sits at ninth all-time for career goals scored at York with 33.

York finished 10-8 overall and 4-1 in the CAC.