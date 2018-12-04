Buy Photo York College's Greta Plappert, right, was recently named to the Longstreth/National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) NCAA Division III All-South Region First Team. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo Story Highlights Central York High School graduate Greta Plappert is a standout field hockey player at York College.

Plappert was recently named to the NCAA Division III All-South Region First Team.

Plappert led the Capital Athletic Conference in points with 39 on 17 goals and five assists.

Central York High School graduate Greta Plappert is establishing herself as one of the top players in York College field hockey history.

Plappert added to her Spartans' legacy recently when she was named to the Longstreth/National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) NCAA Division III All-South Region First Team.

The junior was joined on the first team by her senior teammate, Lindsay Nye. York sophomore Dana Meehling was placed on the second team. Earlier this month, all three were named to the All-Capital Athletic Conference First Team.

It was Plappert's second all-region selection after receiving second-team honors as a sophomore. Plappert led the CAC in points with 39 on 17 goals and five assists.

Her 39 points rank fifth-most in program history for a single season and her 17 goals are tied for sixth-most all time. She already sits at ninth all-time for career goals scored at York with 33.

"Greta is someone that many of her teammates look up to, and whether or not she knows it or not, she is leading them when they watch her practice and play," York head coach Katie Fost said in a news release. "Her legacy is being passed along to the underclassmen as they learn from her tenacity at the goal, speed entering the attacking 25 and relentless defensive effort in the press. Greta is a force on the forward line and I'm looking forward to seeing what she does in her final year as a Spartan."

Nye also received regional first-team honors for the first time in her career, after getting second-team recognition in 2016. She finished the season with 14 points on five goals and four assists. Nye finished her career with 101 points on 42 goals and 17 assists. She is the fifth Spartan to reach the century mark in career points and is also fifth all-time in goals.

Meehling, a sophomore midfielder, made her all-region debut. Despite missing four games with an injury, she finished the year with 23 points on nine goals and five assists. She still finished fifth in the CAC in goals scored.

York finished 10-8 overall and 4-1 in the CAC.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTES

Central York grad honored by CAC: Central York High School graduate Carley Vaughn, a junior at Mary Washington, has been selected the CAC Women's Swimming Athlete of the Week.

At the Gettysburg College Invitational, she took first in the 100-yard butterfly at 57.91 seconds and the 200 butterfly at 2:06.14, and was second in the 200 individual medley at 2:11.93. She was also part of the winning 200 medley relay team and was part of the winning 400 medley relay team that clinched the overall title for the Eagles.

Her time in the 200 fly ranks her 15th in the nation in NCAA Division III and her 100 and 200 butterfly times are best in the CAC to this point in the season.

York's Stahl honored again: For the third straight time this season, York College sophomore All-American Keven Stahl has been named the CAC Men's Swimmer of the Week.

Stahl led the Spartans to a second-place finish at the Washington & Lee Invitational this past weekend. Stahl earned a trio of individual wins for the Spartans. He won the 200 IM in 1:54.53, touched the wall first in the 400 IM in 4:08.21 and finished the weekend with a win in the 1,650 freestyle with a pool-record time of 16:24.40.

Stahl's time in the 200 IM is now the top mark in the CAC in the event. For the year, Stahl has 11 individual wins in four meets.

Krauss is Spartan Athlete of the Week: York College senior wrestler Frankie Krauss has been named the Spartan Athlete of the Week.

Krauss was a runner-up finisher at 184 pounds to help the Spartans finish sixth out of 16 schools at the New Standard Invitational at York College this past weekend. Krauss went 3-1 in the tournament, suffering a sudden-death overtime loss in the final.

Krauss is now 13-1 on the season with two individual titles in the Monarch Invitational and the Fall Brawl.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.