Darian McCauley (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF MILLERSVILLE UNIVERSITY)

West York High School graduate Darian McCauley has been named to the United Soccer Coaches Association of America NCAA Division II Men's Soccer All-Atlantic Region Second Team.

McCauley is a 6-foot, 3-inch, 197-pound junior goaltender for Millersville University.

The second-team nod is the first career regional honor for McCauley. He finished with a record of 8-4-6 with five shutouts and a 1.02 goals-against average in 2018.

He finished with a 0.785 save percentage, which ranks fourth in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. His goals-against average is third in the PSAC.

McCauley needs six more shutouts to tie the Millersville career record.

York's Addisu also honored: York College men's soccer junior defender Brook Addisu has been named to the NCAA Division III All-South Atlantic Region Third Team by the USCAA.

Addisu earned his first regional honor after starting all 18 games as a junior for York. Addisu anchored a Spartan defense that allowed 16 goals in 18 games, good for a goals-against average of 0.87. He helped lead a defense that posted seven shutouts.