Ryan Ludwick (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF STANFORD UNIVERSITY) Story Highlights York Suburban grad Ryan Ludwick is a starter for the Stanford men's soccer team.

Stanford is the three-time defending NCAA Division I men's soccer champion.

Stanford has advanced to this year's NCAA D-I Elite Eight and will play Akron on Friday.

As a true freshman, York Suburban High School graduate Ryan Ludwick has become a starter for the powerhouse Stanford men's soccer team.

The Cardinal is the three-time defending NCAA Division I champion and has advanced to the Elite Eight in this year's D-I playoffs.

Ludwick, a 5-foot, 11-inch, 165-pound midfielder/defender, has appeared in 16 games for Pac-12 champion Stanford, which is 12-3-5 overall. He has contributed two assists this season, which both came in a 3-0 win over Delaware on Sept. 16.

Ludwick started the first seven games for Stanford before he suffered an ankle sprain that forced him to miss the next four games. He worked his way back into the lineup over the next two games before regaining his starting position. He has started 14 games in all for the Cardinal, including the last seven.

Stanford will next host Akron in the Elite Eight at 6 p.m. Friday, with a College Cup berth on the line. The United Soccer Coaches has Stanford ranked No. 7 in the nation, while Akron is ranked No. 16.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTE

Sun Belt honors Eastern York grad: Eastern York High School graduate Lauren Reichard, a 6-foot, senior middle hitter for Georgia Southern University, was recently picked for the All-Sun Belt Conference Women's Volleyball Second Team.

She earned the all-league honors for the second consecutive season after becoming the first player in school history to be named first-team All-Sun Belt in 2017. Georgia Southern plays at the NCAA Division I level.



Reichard became the all-time leader in blocks at Georgia Southern earlier this season and finished her career with 494. She ranks seventh in the conference in hitting percentage (.316) and fourth in blocks per set. She is 12th in the country and second in the Sun Belt in total blocks.



Reichard posted double-digit kills in 16 matches and had five-plus blocks in 11 contests.

