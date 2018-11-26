Hakeem Kinard (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF ST. FRANCIS UNIVERSITY) Story Highlights York Catholic grad Hakeem Kinard was named to the All-NEC First Team at defensive back.

A pair of former York County football standouts have earned all-conference honors on the Football Championship Subdivision level.

York Catholic High School graduate Hakeem Kinard was recently named to the All-Northeast Conference First Team at defensive back.

Spring Grove grad David Shaw earned All-Big Sky Honorable Mention honors as a defensive tackle.

Kinard, a 5-foot, 10-inch, 200-pound senior, led a St. Francis University secondary that was ninth in the FCS in passing yards allowed at just more than 170 per game. St. Francis is located in Loretto, Pennsylvania.

For the 2018 season, Kinard recorded 57 tackles, nine pass breakups, 9.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He was fourth on the Flash in tackles and tied for third in tackles for loss.

His best games came in the middle of the season when he collected 11 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and two pass breakups vs. Wagner on Oct. 13. He followed that up by making nine tackles, including two tackles for loss, while forcing a fumble and recording two pass breakups vs. Duquesne on Oct. 20.

Kinard started 26 games over his St. Francis career. The Red Flash finished the 2018 season at 4-7 overall and 2-4 in the NEC.

David Shaw (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE MONTANA GRIZZLIES)

Shaw excels for Montana: The 6-5, 290-pound Shaw played for the Montana Grizzlies for the past two seasons after starting his college career at the University of Maryland.

Shaw recorded 34 tackles on the season, including half a sack. He also had four quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery. His best game was a career-high eight-tackle effort on Sept. 22 vs. Sacramento State.

Montana finished the year at 6-5 overall and 4-4 in the Big Sky.

Shaw's brothers, Jim and John, both played at Penn State.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTE

Sun Belt honors Eastern York grad: Eastern York High School graduate Lauren Reichard, a 6-foot, senior middle hitter for Georgia Southern University, was recently picked for the All-Sun Belt Conference Women's Volleyball Second Team.

She earned the all-league honors for the second consecutive season after becoming the first player in school history to be named first-team All-Sun Belt in 2017. Georgia Southern plays at the NCAA Division I level.



Reichard became the all-time leader in blocks at Georgia Southern earlier this season and finished her career with 494. She ranks seventh in the conference in hitting percentage (.316) and fourth in blocks per set. She is 12th in the country and second in the Sun Belt in total blocks.



Reichard posted double-digit kills in 16 matches and had five-plus blocks in 11 contests.

