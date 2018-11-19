Andrew Slater (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF WEST CHESTER UNIVERSITY) Story Highlights The West Chester University men's soccer team has advanced to the NCAA Division II Final Four.

South Western grad Andrew Slater and Kennard-Dale grad Craig Potts are starters for the Rams.

Slater, a senior midfielder, was named to the All-PSAC First Team. Potts is a freshman defender.

Two York County men's soccer players are just two wins away from winning an NCAA Division II national championship.

South Western High School graduate Andrew Slater and Kennard-Dale High School graduate Craig Potts are starters for the West Chester University team that has advanced to the D-II Final Four.

Slater is a 5-foot, 10-inch, 155-pound senior midfielder, while Potts is a 6-2, 190-pound freshman defender.

Slater has a goal and an assist, good for three points, while starting 21 of 22 games for the Golden Rams (15-2-5). Slater earned a spot on the All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference First Team. Potts has also started 21 of 22 games, notching one goal for two points.

West Chester enters the Final Four as the No. 2 seed. The Rams will play in the second semifinal of the afternoon against No. 3 seed Cal Poly-Pomona (17-6-0) at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh. The title game is set for the same site at noon Saturday, Dec.1.



The Golden Rams are making their first ever appearance in the D-II Final Four. They earned their semifinal berth with a 2-0 win over Adelphi on Saturday at Hofstra.

The first D-II national semifinal at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, will pit Fort Hays State vs. Barry.

Craig Potts (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF WEST CHESTER UNIVERSITY)

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTES

Marsteller wins another title: Kennard-Dale High School graduate Chance Marsteller is off to another strong start with the Lock Haven University wrestling team.

The redshirt junior claimed his second tournament title in two weeks by taking the 165-pound crown at the Black Knight Invite hosted by Army at West Point.

The week before, Marsteller earned the Journeyman Collegiate Classic crown in Troy, New York.

Marsteller, who finished fourth nationally in NCAA Division I last season, is ranked No. 3 at 165 this season. Lock Haven is No. 16 as a team.

Marsteller is 6-0 on the season. He downed Army's Owen Brown 5-3 in the Black Knight final.

Stahl shines for York College: York College sophomore All-American swimmer Keven Stahl enjoyed a big weekend at the 2018 Franklin & Marshall College Invitational in Lancaster.

Stahl posted three individual victories in the 1650 freestyle (15:57.97), 400 individual medley (4:02.43) and 500 freestyle (4:35.61).

Stahl now has 11 first-place finishes for the year. Stahl's time in the 500 bested his own previous best time of 4:43.55 which had been the best mark in the Capital Athletic Conference. His 500 free time ranks him fourth in the nation in the event. Stahl's 400 IM time ranks him third in Division III, as does his 1650 time.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.