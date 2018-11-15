Jason Tindull (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY) Story Highlights Two York County football players have earned All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference honors.

Dallastown grad Justin Tindull was named to the All-PSAC East First Team at offensive tackle.

York Suburban grad Ch'aim Smith was named to the All-PSAC East Second Team at defensive lineman.

Tindull plays for Kutztown University. Smith plays for West Chester University.

Two York County football players have earned All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference honors.

Both of those athletes will also be playing in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs on Saturday.

Dallastown High School graduate Justin Tindull, a redshirt junior at Kutztown, was named to the All-PSAC Eastern Division First Team at offensive tackle.

York Suburban grad Ch'aim Smith, a senior at West Chester, was named to the All-PSAC Eastern Division Second Team at defensive lineman.

A left tackle, Tindull has started in all 10 games this season and racked up 30 starts in his three seasons for Kutztown. The 6-foot, 3-inch, 275-pounder has made 21 consecutive starts. Tindull helped Kutztown to a 9-1 regular season. At noon Saturday, the 20th-ranked Golden Bears will play host to No. 23 Hillsdale.

Tindull has helped Kutztown's offense average 39.2 points and 464.8 yards per game.

Smith ended the year with 30 total tackles, including 18 solo tackles and 12 assisted ones. The 6-4, 245-pounder also finished the year with 10 tackles for a loss of 52 yards, with 8.5 of those being sacks for a loss of 47 yards. Smith also forced a pair of fumbles while registering seven quarterback hurries and three pass breakups.

Ch'aim Smith (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF WEST CHESTER UNIVERSITY)

No. 8 West Chester is 10-0 and will play host to the University of New Haven at 1 p.m. Saturday. New Haven is unranked.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTES

Brooks helps Michigan rout Villanova: Spring Grove High School graduate Eli Brooks played 17 minutes off the bench on Wednesday night to help No. 18 Michigan pound No. 8 Villanova on the Wildcats' home floor.

It marked a return to Pennsylvania for Brooks, who once said that Villanova was one of his dream schools.

Both teams entered the game at 2-0.

Brooks finished with five points on 2 for 3 shooting from the field, including 1 for 1 from 3-point range. He also had three assists.

Brooks is averaging five points and 20 minutes per game thus far this season as one of Michigan's first players off the bench. He's also averaging 2.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.

York County players earns All-PSAC recognition in soccer: South Western grad Andrew Slater was recently named to the All-PSAC Men's Soccer First Team as a midfielder. Slater has a goal and an assist this season for West Chester, which is 14-2-5. The Rams beat defending NCAA Division II champion Charleston on Thursday to advance to the D-II national quarterfinals.

York Suburban grad Jordan Shoff was named to the All-PSAC Women's Soccer Second Team on defense. The senior helped Lock Haven to an 11-5-1 season. Lock Haven allowed just 1.06 goals per match.

Another Yorker, Erin Bielski, was selected to the All-PSAC Women's Soccer Third Team. She's a senior midfielder for Bloomsburg. Bielski played in high school in Maryland, but now lists York as her hometown. Bielski has a goal and an assist for Bloomsburg, which is 16-2-3 and won the PSAC title. The Huskies will play a second-round NCAA Division II game on Friday vs. West Virginia Wesleyan.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.