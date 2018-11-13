Buy Photo York College's Jason Bady, seen here in a file photo, enjoyed a standout night for the Spartans on Tuesday night in a win over Gettysburg. Bady finished with 22 points and eight rebounds. He was 8 for 9 from the field. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch)Buy Photo Story Highlights The York College men's basketball team earned an 89-71 win over Gettysburg on Tuesday.

With the nonconference win, York improved to 3-0 on the season.

Jason Bady led York with 22 points and eight rebounds. He finished 8 for 9 from the floor.

The York College men's basketball team lost its top three scorers from last season's Capital Athletic Conference championship squad that finished 24-5.

That trio accounted for almost 50 points per game, or nearly 60 percent of York's offense.

Each member of that trio left York with more than 1,000 points for his career.

So how have the Spartans done so far this season without those three standouts?

Quite nicely, thank you.

York improved to 3-0 on Tuesday night with an 89-71 road triumph at Gettysburg.

Jason Bady, a 6-foot senior guard, led the way for York with 22 points, 8 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. Bady finished 8 for 9 from the field and 5 for 5 from the free throw line.

Joey Polczynski, a 6-6 junior, added 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists. He was 7 for 9 from the field.

Spring Grove High School graduate Darin Gordon, a 6-3 junior, came off the bench to enjoy one of the finest games of his York career, finishing with 15 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Finally, Central York grad Jared Wagner, fresh off a career-high 33-point effort in York's previous game, stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals. Wagner is a 6-1 junior.

The loss dropped Gettysburg to 0-3.

York next competes in the Stockton Tournament in New Jersey on Saturday and Sunday. The Spartans take on the host team in the first round at 5 p.m. Saturday.

OTHER

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

York women lose at McDaniel: Dallastown grad Katie McGowan enjoyed a big night on Tuesday, but it couldn't prevent a York College loss to McDaniel in Westminster, Maryland.

McGowan had 20 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot. York Suburban grad Molly Day added a career-high 18 points and six rebounds. No other York College player, however, scored more than eight points.

York fell to 1-2, while McDaniel improved to 2-0.

PSY women lose despite strong efforts from local players: Red Lion High School graduate Sky Warner collected 24 points, six rebounds and three steals on Tuesday night, but it wasn't enough to prevent Penn State York from dropping a 74-68 women's basketball decision to visiting Valley Forge.

Spring Grove grad Ashton Ball added 12 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals for PSY, while West York grad Charizma Johnson added 11 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and five steals. Littlestown grad Janelle Kress chipped in 10 points, five assists and four rebounds.

PSY fell to 1-2.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.