Central York High School graduate Jared Wagner enjoyed a career game on Sunday afternoon to lead the York College men's basketball team to a 78-72 nonconference triumph over Johns Hopkins.

The 6-foot, 1-inch junior guard poured in a career-high 33 points to power the Spartans. He also had two assists, two rebounds and two steals. Wagner finished 10 for 19 from the field, 4 for 8 from 3-point range and 9 for 10 from the foul line.

Wagner had 22 of his points in the second half, when York rallied from a 43-41 halftime deficit.

Jason Bady, a 6-foot senior guard, added 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists for York, while Spring Grove grad Darin Gordon collected 11 points and three steals.

York is off to a 2-0 start despite losing its top three scorers from a season ago.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTES

Plappert among four Spartans earning All-CAC honors: Four York College field hockey players, including Central York High School graduate Greta Plappert, have received All-Capital Athletic Conference honors.

Plappert, Lindsay Nye, and Dana Meehling were named to the first team, and Julea Truskey was on the second team.

Plappert is the sixth player in York field hockey history to be a multiple-time first-team All-CAC selection. The junior finished with a CAC-leading 39 points on 17 goals and five assists. Her 39 points are fifth-most in a single season in school history, while her 17 goals are tied for sixth-most all time. She's eighth in school history in career goals scored.

Nye made her second appearance on the first team. She finished the season with 14 points on five goals and four assists. She finished her career with 101 points on 42 goals and 17 assists. She is the fifth field hockey player in York College history to reach the century mark in points as well as sitting fifth all-time in goals scored. Nye was an All-CAC performer in all four years of her career.

Meehling, a sophomore midfielder made the jump to the first team after a second-team All-CAC effort as a freshman. She missed four games due to injury but still finished with 23 points on nine goals and five assists.

Truskey, a sophomore defender, took advantage of her first year as a starter to make an appearance on the second team. Truskey finished with 12 points on three goals and six assists. Her six helpers ranked fourth in the CAC. She also made five defensive saves.

The Spartans finished 10-8 and 4-1 in the CAC.

Krauss wins wrestling title for Spartans: York College senior Frankie Krauss won the 184-pound title on Saturday at the Ursinus College Fall Brawl in Collegeville.

In addition, freshman Jared Kuhns (125), sophomore Eric Hutchinson (157) and senior Hasan Alice (197) each finished second.

It was Krauss' second tournament title of the season and improved him to 10-0. Kuhns suffered his first collegiate loss after he started his career with nine straight wins. Alic is also 9-1, while Hutchinson is 7-2.

York senior Greg Warner, the second-ranked NCAA Division III wrestler in the nation at 149, had a rough day. He suffered a pair of defeats to drop to 9-2.

York women fall in basketball: The Johns Hopkins Blue Jays outscored host York 22-12 in the fourth quarter to steal a 73-65 non-conference women's basketball win in the Spartans' home opener on Saturday.

York is 1-1, while Johns Hopkins is 1-0. York Suburban grad Molly Day (17 points), Dallastown grad Katie McGowan (15 points) and York Country Day grad Logynn Fuller (11 points) led York.

Susquehannock grad Grant helps PSY men to 3-0 start: The Penn State York men's basketball team is off to a 3-0 start.

The local Lions, coached by former Red Lion High head coach Parrish Petry, earned a pair of wins over the weekend, beating Williamson, 83-61, and Davis, 81-63.

Four PSY players are averaging in double figures, including Susquehannock grad Richard Grant. The 6-foot, 6-inch senior is averaging 11 points and six rebounds per game.

The other PSY players averaging double digits in scoring are: Anthony Bennett Jr. (13.3 ppg), John Gillespie (13.0 ppg), Justin Luton (11.7 ppg) and Joey O'Dwyer (10.0 ppg).

Local grads help PSY women go 1-1 over weekend: The PSY women's basketball team went 1-1 over the weekend to start the season at the Davis College Tip-Off Tournament.

PSY beat Mid-Atlantic Christian, 63-43, and lost to Davis in the title game, 62-56.

In Saturday's loss, West York grad Charizma Johnson led PSY with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Red Lion grad Sky Warner added 11 points and Littlestown grad Janelle Kress collected 10 points and nine rebounds.

York runners earn ninth-place regional finishes: The York College men's and women's cross country squads concluded their 2018 campaign with ninth-place finishes at the NCAA Division III Mid-East Regional Championships in Allentown Saturday.

Both York teams were coming off CAC titles.

Senior Ray Smith placed 18th in 26 minutes, 31 seconds, earning him his first All-Region honors after being a first-team All-CAC finisher two weeks ago.

Senior Ben Linne, a Northeastern High School graduate, finished in 27:21, good for a 47th-place finish. Linne finished as a two-time All-CAC performer.

Freshman Jordan Haberstroh, fresh off being named the CAC Rookie of the Year at the conference meet, was York's top female regional finisher at 36th in 24:05.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.