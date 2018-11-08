Maura Brehl (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PITT-JOHNSTOWN) Story Highlights York Suburban grad Maura Brehl was named to the All-PSAC first team in women's volleyball.

Red Lion grad Lindsey Blevins and Gettysburg grad Shaye Whiteman were named to the third team.

Three former York-Adams League standouts have earned All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference honors in women's volleyball.

The trio is led by York Suburban High School graduate Maura Brehl, who earned first-team recognition. Red Lion grad Lindsey Blevins and Gettysburg grad Shaye Whiteman earned sports on the third team.

Brehl, a 5-foot, 8-inch senior outside hitter for Pitt-Johnstown, was a four-time PSAC Central Division Player of the Week winner this season. She led Pitt-Johnstown in kills per set (3.68), kills (430), points (482.5), points per set (4.12) and digs (369). Brehl also finished third on team in blocking with 11 solo blocks, 45 block assists and 56 total blocks.



Nationally, Brehl ranks 24th in total kills, 54th in kills per set and 57th in points per set.



In 2016, Brehl was tabbed Third-Team All-PSAC Central and in 2015, she earned PSAC East Freshman of the Year honors.

Brehl helped Pitt-Johnstown to an 18-13 overall record, including 12-6 in the PSAC.



Blevins is a 5-10 sophomore outside hitter for Millersville. She ranked sixth in the PSAC in kills per set at 3.55 while also ranking second on the team with 289 digs. Blevins led the team with 15 double-doubles.

She helped Millersville finish its season 16-12, going 13-1 at home. The Marauders won a PSAC division title for the first time since 1999 and reached the PSAC playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Whiteman, a 5-2 redshirt-junior libero for Lock Haven, capped her season with 682 digs. Her average of 6.96 digs per set was third in NCAA Division II and first in the PSAC. In a late-season win over Shippensburg, Whiteman recorded 48 digs — a mark just shy of her own school record of 49 which she set in 2017.

Whiteman's defensive prowess helped the Bald Eagles finish first in the PSAC in digs per set with 21.



Her career mark now sits at 1,563 digs which ranks fifth all-time in Lock Haven history. She has the two of the top-four, single-season dig performances in LHU history, with this season's 682 digs coming in fourth. Whiteman's previous record of 777 digs in 2017 is first all-time for a single season.