Brooke Firestone (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF MESSIAH COLLEGE) Story Highlights Dover grad Brooke Firestone is the MAC Commonwealth Women's Soccer Offensive Player of the Year.

Firestone leads the powerhouse Falcons (17-1-1) with 18 goals and seven assists this season.

Firestone's OT goal recently gave Messiah a 1-0 win in the MAC Commonwealth title game.

The Falcons start NCAA Division III playoff action on Saturday.

Dover High School graduate Brooke Firestone is enjoying another standout season for the powerhouse Messiah College women's soccer program.

Earlier this month, Firestone's stellar play was rewarded when she was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Offensive Player of the Year. She was also named to the All-MAC Commonwealth First Team for a second straight season.

Firestone, a 5-foot, 8-inch junior forward, tallied a team-high and conference-high 15 goals during the regular season and added seven assists to help Messiah to a 4.00 goals-per-game average in the regular season. That mark was tied for fifth in the country heading into the MAC playoffs.

Firestone led Messiah (17-1-1) to MAC Commonwealth title when she scored a golden goal in the 106th minute of a 1-0 double-overtime triumph over Arcadia.

With the victory, Messiah claimed the automatic qualifier from the MAC Commonwealth to the NCAA Division III National Tournament.

Messiah also holds the No. 3 spot in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III national poll

Firestone's game-winner vs. Arcadia gave the Falcons their 16th conference title in program history. All 16 titles have come in the last 19 seasons. Messiah has made the NCAA D-III playoffs for a 19th-straight season.

Including the playoffs, Firestone has 18 goals and seven assists this season. Her 18 goals are tied for 21st nationally in NCAA D-III.

Messiah begins NCAA D-III play at 11 a.m. Saturday vs. New Jersey's Centenary University in Rochester, New York.

Firestone also led Messiah in goals (10), assists (12) and points (32) as a sophomore, which earned her First Team All-MAC Commonwealth and First Team United Soccer Coaches All-Mid-Atlantic Region for first time in career.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.