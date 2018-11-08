Buy Photo Spring Grove High School graduate Darin Gordon, seen here in a file photo, had 11 points and nine rebounds for York College on Thursday night in a win over Dickinson. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo Story Highlights The York College women earned a 69-66 basketball victory at Messiah College on Thursday.

The York College men's team captured a 72-59 home win over Dickinson on Thursday.

It was the season-opening game for both York teams.

It was successful opening night for both York College basketball teams on Thursday.

The York women traveled to Grantham and earned a 69-66 victory over a Messiah team that finished 27-3 a season ago.

The York men, meanwhile, captured a 72-59 triumph over Dickinson at the Grumbacher Center.

In the women's contest, Kayla Ferris posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Spartans, while Dallastown High School graduate Katie McGrown added 17 points and six rebounds.

York Country Day grad Logynn Fuller added 10 points, while Dallastown grad Debria Hendricks collected seven points, seven assists and six rebounds.

The York women are coming off an 18-9 record a season ago, but they lost their No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 scorers from that squad.

In the men's game, the Spartans' balanced attack featured six double-figure scorers, led by Jason Bady's 13 points. Bady also had five rebounds and three assists. Central York grad Jared Wagner added 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while Spring Grove grad Darin Gordon had 11 points and nine rebounds.

York's other double-digit scorers were Colin Rimel (11 points), Joey Polczynski (10 points) and Zach Novick (10 points). Polczynski also had 10 rebounds.

The York men are coming off a 24-5 season, but they lost their top three scorers from that team.