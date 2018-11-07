Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) handles the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Norfolk State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Michigan won 63-44. (AP Photo/Tony Ding) (Photo: Tony Ding, AP)

Eli Brooks' second season at Michigan is off to a promising start.

The former Spring Grove High School standout enjoyed one of the best games of his young Wolverines career on Tuesday night in a 63-44 triumph over Norfolk State in Ann Arbor.

In the process, Brooks helped veteran coach John Beilein pick up his 800th collegiate victory. It was Michigan's regular-season opener

The 6-foot, 1-inch sophomore guard was one of the first players off the bench for Michigan and finished with eight points, four assists, two rebounds and zero turnovers in 20 minutes of game action. He finished 3 for 4 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range.

The eight-point effort tied Brooks' career high at Michigan.

Last season as a freshman, Brooks averaged 1.8 points per game, seeing action in 31 contests, including 12 starts. After a solid start during the 2017-18 season, Brooks' playing time steadily decreased as the season progressed, largely because he lost his shooting touch. Brooks shot 30 percent from the field a season ago.

The Wolverines are coming off a season when they won the Big Ten Tournament title and advanced to the NCAA Final Four.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTE

Two York players earn All-CAC honors in women's soccer: The York College women's soccer program had two members receive All-Capital Athletic Conference honors.

Senior midfielder Caitlin Rankin was named to the All-CAC first team and and freshman defender Jenna Cholowinski got second-team honors.

Rankin, a two-time All-CAC performer, finished with a team-leading 18 points on four goals and 10 assists. She finished her Spartan soccer career with 52 points on 18 goals and 16 assists. Her 52 points are eighth in school history, as are her 18 scores. Her 16 assists are sixth in school history.

Cholowinski helped lead a Spartan defense that allowed 1.44 goals per game, which was third best in the CAC. She also finished with one goal and one assist on the offensive end.

