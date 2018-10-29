Dallastown High School graduate Addison Quinones has been named the Centennial Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts on Saturday for Johns Hopkins University. (Photo: James T VanRensselaer/Courtesy of Johns Hopkins University) Story Highlights Dallastown High School graduate Addison Quinones is excelling for the Johns Hopkins football team.

Quinones is the Centennial Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

Quinones was honored after collecting six tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions vs. Muhlenberg.

Dallastown High School graduate Addison Quinones enjoyed one of the best performances of his college football career on Saturday.

It just happened to come in one of the most important games of the season for Johns Hopkins University.

The 5-foot, 10-inch 195-pound senior defensive back has been named the Centennial Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Blue Jays' 27-16 win over nationally-ranked Muhlenberg.

It's the first time this season that a Johns Hopkins player has earned the award, which Quinones shared with Susquehanna's Cole Dixon.



Quinones, a JHU co-captain, posted six tackles and added three pass breakups and two interceptions in the win against the Mules. Both of his interceptions came in Johns Hopkins territory and halted Muhlenberg scoring threats. The Blue Jay defense held the Mules 21 points and 120 yards under their season averages entering the game.

Johns Hopkins (now 7-1 overall and 6-1 in the Centennial Conference) entered the game ranked 21st in the Amercian Football Coaches Association NCAA Division III Poll and 23rd by D3football.com. The Mules were 22nd in the AFCA Poll and 18th by D3football.com. Muhlenberg suffered its first loss of the season and slipped to 7-1 overall and 6-1 in the CC.

Addison Quinones (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY)

Season, career numbers: Despite missing two games earlier this season, Quinones ranks sixth on the team in tackles (32) and also has 4.0 tackles for losses, 2.0 sacks, three pass breakups and two interceptions. He is Johns Hopkins' career active leader in tackles (167) and also has 10.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, four interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Quinones is coming off a standout season in 2017, when he led the Blue Jay defense with a team high 68 tackles, including 5.5 for loss, and recorded two interceptions. He was a 2017 First Team All-Centennial Conference selection and a First Team Academic All-District pick.

In high school, Quinones excelled in football and lacrosse for the Wildcats. As a senior, Quinones was the York-Adams League Division I Football Player of the Year when he posted more than 1,100 yards rushing and collected nearly 100 tackles. In lacrosse, he was the 2014 Y-A League Defensive Player of the Year.

Johns Hopkins will return to action on Saturday, when the Blue Jays travel to Juniata (0-8, 0-7 CC) for their final road game of the regular season.

After that, the Jays will wait to see if they earn an NCAA Division III playoff berth.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTES

Nye is Spartan Athlete of Week: York College senior field hockey forward Lindsay Nye has been named the Spartan Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sunday, Oct. 28.

Nye led the Spartans to an important 6-1 win on the road in their regular-season finale at Frostburg State. The win helped the Spartans clinch the No. 2 seed for the ensuing Capital Athletic Conference Tournament and a first-round bye. In the win, Nye also reached a significant personal milestone.

Nye became just the fifth player in Spartan field hockey history to reach 100 career points. She notched a goal and two assists on Thursday. She assisted on the game's opening goal, scored the Spartans' second goal and then added another assist to reach the milestone. Nye sits fifth on the school's all-time scoring list.

York (10-7 overall, 4-1 CAC) will play host to a CAC semifinal at 3 p.m. Wednesday vs. Christopher Newport (12-5, 3-2).

York's Krebs honored by CAC: York College senior outside hitter Brooke Krebs has been named the CAC Women's Volleyball Player of the Week.

The New Oxford High School graduate averaged 3.12 kills and 2.41 digs per set while posting three double-doubles in a 3-1 week for the Spartans, who clinched the No. 3 seed in the CAC Tournament.

In a 3-1 win over Salisbury, the 5-foot, 8-inch Krebs notched 15 kills and 11 digs. She also registered double-doubles in nonconference victories over Arcadia (11 kills, 10 digs) and McDaniel (14 kills, 13 digs). Krebs had 54.5 points in the Spartans' four matches.

York (19-8 overall, 4-3 CAC) will play host to Frostburg State (11-22, 2-5) in a first-round CAC Tournament match at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

