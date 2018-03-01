LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

York Suburban High School graduate Coleman Stewart recently enjoyed a standout weekend at the Atlantic Coast Conference Swimming Championships at the Greensboro (North Carolina) Aquatic Center.

The North Carolina State sophomore won the 100 backstroke in ACC-, meet-, pool- and team-record time of 44.54 seconds. That is currently fifth in NCAA Division I. He also won the 200 backstroke in 1:39.56, which is an D-I A-Cut time.

In addition, Stewart took second in the 100 butterfly (:45.11, D-I A-Cut time).

Stewart also swam on three relay teams that placed well: the 200 medley relay (second, 1:23.95, D-I A-Cut time), the 200 freestyle relay (first, 1:15.34, first in D-I) and the 400 free relay (first, 2:45.69, American-, ACC, meet, pool and team records, first in D-I and second fastest in history).

Stewart, who swam for the York YMCA, helped the Wolfpack men's swimming team to a fourth straight ACC title.

In 2017, Stewart was an All-American in the 200 medley relay and an honorable mention All-American in the 100 backstroke. He was also the 2017 ACC Freshman of the Year.