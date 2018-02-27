Kinneman (Photo: NC STATE ATHLETICS) Story Highlights West York High School graduate Brett Kinneman has earned a pair of national baseball awards.

Kinneman is a junior for North Carolina State.

He was named the Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week.

He was also named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week.

West York High School graduate Brett Kinneman is off to a sizzling start to his 2018 college baseball season.

After turning in one of the best weeks in the history of the North Carolina State baseball program, the 6-foot, 197-pound junior was named the Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week and Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week.

The honors were announced Monday by both organizations.

The junior outfielder hit five home runs during the week. Kinneman hit for the home run cycle, with a grand slam against North Carolina A&T on Tuesday, two-run and three-run homers on Friday and solo homers on Saturday and Sunday against Furman.



In Friday's game, Kinneman recorded the second multi-homer game of his career and first of the season for the Wolfpack. He left the yard with a three-run blast in the sixth and a two-run homer in the seventh.

He collected 15 RBIs for the week. Kinneman had at least one RBI in each game, headlined by six RBIs vs. the Aggies and five RBIs against Furman on Friday.



He also scored seven runs, hit a triple and stole two bases during the week.

For the week, he was 13 of 21 to compile a .619 batting average. He also made a few nice catches defensively.

Kinneman is the first Wolfpack player to claim the honors since Joe Dunand was tabbed Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week and Co-ACC Player of the Week on May 1, 2017.

Kinneman continued his torrid hitting on Monday in North Carolina State's 15-5 pounding of Air Force. He went 4 for 6 in that game with two three-run homers, finishing the game with six RBIs.

That performance allowed Kinneman to take over the NCAA lead for home runs this season with seven. He also leads the nation in hits (19) and RBIs (23).

For the season, Kinneman is hitting .487. His slugging percentage is 1.154 and his on-base percentage is .533. He's helped the Wolfpack, ranked No. 10 in the nation, get off to an 8-1 start.

Kinneman was a 2016 Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American, as well as being named to the 2016 ACC All-Freshman Team, the 2016 All-ACC Academic Team and the 2016 ACC Academic Honor Roll.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTE

Northeastern grad honored again: For the third time this season, Penn State Altoona sophomore opposite hitter Brandon Arentz was named the North Eastern Athletic Conference's Defensive Player of the Week.

The Northeastern High School graduate posted another strong stat line in the Lions' 3-2 loss at Penn State Behrend on Saturday with a team-high 17 digs, while also contributing 11 kills and 12 points.

In 18 matches this season, Arentz leads the NEAC with 155 digs, is third in the conference with nine solo blocks and ranks fifth in the league with a 2.46 digs per set average.