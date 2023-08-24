Revs clinch Community Cup in dramatic fashion, sign Central League standout

As the York Revolution battle for an Atlantic League playoff spot, Wednesday's win was a landmark in more ways than one.

Nellie Rodriguez's walk-off single lifted the Revs to a 5-4 victory over the Lancaster Barnstormers and clinched the Community Cup, given to the winner of the season series between the rivals. The win also halted a five-game losing streak and brought York back within 3 1/2 games of Lancaster in the second-half standings with three and a half weeks to play.

York took an 11-6 lead in the season series over the defending league champion Barnstormers with the win. The teams are set to clash again at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, as well as in the season's penultimate weekend Sept. 8-10. The Revs have won the Community Cup eight times in 16 seasons.

First-year manager Rick Forney's club is 56-46 overall in 2023. The Revs went 37-26 in the first half and had a chance to secure a playoff spot, only to blow a late lead on July 8 and see the Long Island Ducks clinch the North Division's first-half title on a tiebreaker. A five-game losing streak dropped the team two games under .500 in the second half, and it looked like the streak would reach six after Lancaster took a 4-3 lead with two runs in the top of the ninth Wednesday. But Drew Mendoza led off with a double to center, Trey Martin followed with an RBI double to left and Rodriguez singled off the high wall in left field to send the fans home happy.

Local call-up: York's starting pitcher Wednesday night was 29-year-old Cody Brittain, who has starred on the local summer circuit for several years and dominated on the mound for Mount Wolf in the Central League. Brittain was signed earlier in the day — Andrew Cabezas was scratched from his start — and made his pro debut in the rivalry clash. He pitched six innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits with four walks and four strikeouts. He also induced three double plays.

Brittain, a Maryland native, played collegiately at Harford Community College and South Carolina Upstate. He spent several seasons with Stewartstown in the Susquehanna League before moving to Mount Wolf. The Wolves went 28-4 in the regular season, finishing second in the Central League standings to Mechanicsburg, before falling in the league semifinals against Jefferson. Brittain homered and earned a complete-game win on the mound in Game 1 of that series last Thursday.

The Revs' roster includes players from all around the country as well as internationally, but the pitching staff now includes two York County standouts. Nick Parker, a Dallastown graduate who pitched for Virginia in the College World Series in June, signed with York last month and has made seven appearances this summer, allowing 11 runs (nine earned) across 10 1/3 innings for a 7.84 ERA.