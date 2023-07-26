York Revolution sign Nick Parker, former UVA and Dallastown standout

Nick Parker, a York native and Dallastown High School graduate, has returned home to pitch for the York Revolution.

The Atlantic League club announced the signing of the former University of Virginia and Coastal Carolina starting pitcher on social media Tuesday. He made his pro debut just hours later in Charleston, West Virginia, against the Charleston Dirty Birds.

Parker pitched four seasons at Coastal before transferring to UVA for his fifth campaign as a graduate student. He turned in a career year for the Cavaliers, emerging as the team's No. 1 starter and taking the mound on the opening night of the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. He became just the third former York-Adams League standout to pitch on college baseball's biggest stage and the first since the 1980s.

After going 13-9 with a 4.81 ERA and winning two NCAA Tournament games for Coastal, Parker opted to enter the transfer portal and pitch his final season against power-conference competition. He chose UVA over Auburn and Arizona State, and it paid off. Parker went 8-0 with a 3.64 ERA in 16 starts, striking out 79 batters in 81 2/3 innings. The right-hander pitched the No. 7-seed Hoos to victory in the NCAA's regional round before taking no-decisions against Duke at Super Regionals and Florida in the World Series. Virginia lost both of its games in Omaha to finish the season 50-15.

More baseball:Jefferson overtakes Stoverstown for Central League victory

Basketball:Lady Raiders 2024 AAU team reaches emotional end to memorable chapter

Football:York Suburban set to host York Rose Bowl high school football showcase

While several of Parker's teammates were selected in this month's MLB draft — including catcher Kyle Teel at No. 14 overall by the Boston Red Sox and third baseman Jake Gelof at No. 60 to the Los Angeles Dodgers — the 23-year-old Parker wasn't given an opportunity in affiliated baseball. His high-80s fastball and less-than-wicked breaking pitches may not have had much appeal to those clubs, but his production and determination ultimately were not ignored.

The Revolution are battling for an Atlantic League North Division second-half championship after falling short of the first-half division title on a tiebreaker. York boasts the highest-scoring offense in the league but is just sixth in earned run average, so the Revs were in the market for pitching help. They found it in the former York-Adams Division I Player of the Year, who graduated high school in 2018 with a 13-1 career high school record and 0.58 ERA. Right-hander Pedro Vasquez was temporarily placed on the inactive list to make room on the active roster.

It certainly wasn't a storybook debut, though. Parker entered in the bottom of the 10th inning of a 3-3 game with an automatic runner on second. His third pitch to Charleston's Telvin Nash was lined over the fence in right field for a walk-off, two-run homer. Parker left the mound needing to wait for his second professional appearance to retire his first hitter.

But those who know Parker don't expect the hiccup to faze him. He's risen to the moment at every level, from leading Dallastown to the PIAA Class 6A championship game in 2017 to his sterling postseason record throughout his college career. He bounced back after taking a line drive to the face in March and missing two weeks following surgery on his cheekbone. And as a starter instead of a reliever, he'll likely get another chance in short order.

York (46-30 overall, 9-4 second half) began a nine-game road trip Tuesday, with the series in Charleston to be followed by visits to Lexington, Kentucky, and Staten Island. The Revs' next home contest will be Friday, Aug. 4, against the Spire City Ghost Hounds of Frederick, Maryland.