York Revolution offering reward for information after field vandalism

Staff Report

The York Revolution announced Thursday that the team is offering a reward for information regarding the vandalism of the baseball field at WellSpan Park earlier this month.

Club officials said an undetermined substance was poured on the field's grass between July 1 and July 5, which has resulted in large brown patches of dead grass scattered across the diamond. Team groundskeeper Chris Carbaugh ruled out natural occurences and determined that the field had been vandalized based in part on the pattern of the damage.

The Revs are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the vandal. The team filed a report with the York City Police Department and will be working with a specialty laboratory to determine what killed the grass. In coordination with the police, the Revs are seeking public assistance in gathering information.

“That reward amount is nothing compared to the potential costs required to restore the field,” team president Eric Menzer said in the team's press release Thursday. “We believe it will take tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of dollars to repair the damage to the field.”

York has continued its Atlantic League schedule in the aftermath of the vandalism, which the team estimates affected as much as 30% of the field. Repairs are necessary not only for aesthetics but for safety and playability as the summer season continues.

“This is absolutely an attack on the York community,” Menzer said. “WellSpan Park is a true community resource. We hosted a huge, multi-day youth baseball tournament this past weekend, for example. We are hosting many events for a diverse group of area non-profits and businesses in the coming weeks and months. And then there is Codorus Creek, into which our field drains in wet weather. Whatever was put on our field could very well have ended up in the Codorus. This is not just a baseball issue. It is a York issue.”