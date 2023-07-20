York Revolution's Giambrone, Raquet named Atlantic League midseason all-stars

Staff Report

York Revolution shortstop Trent Giambrone and pitcher Nick Raquet were named to the Atlantic League's Ballpark Digest Mid-Season All-Star team on Thursday afternoon for their strong first-half showings.

The league's all-star team features 16 players — 10 position players and six pitchers — along with two managers. The Revs' selections helped the team go 37-26 in the first half of the season, just missing out on a North Division first-half title on a tiebreaker.

Giambrone has been a mainstay atop the Revs' lineup all season and led all Atlantic League shortstops with 14 home runs and 50 RBIs in the first half while posting a .289 batting average. The former Chicago Cubs infielder signed with York just before the 2023 season and has made the most of his opportunity. Six games into the second half, he holds a .903 OPS and is second on the team with 42 walks in addition to his power production.

Raquet, a right-hander who signed with York after not pitching professionally since 2019, is 8-5 with a 3.52 ERA this season. He leads the Atlantic League with 92 innings pitched, is is tied for first with his eight victories and is second with 79 strikeouts. In a league where consistent pitching remains elusive, Raquet's steady performance has proven crucial to the Revs as they look to make a second-half push for the playoffs.

York blew a ninth-inning lead on July 7 to fall into a tie with the Long Island Ducks atop the North Division standings, losing the tiebreaker due to the Ducks' 8-7 advantage in the season series. The Revs have started the second half 8-2, though, to improve to 43-28 overall after Wednesday's play. York is the highest-scoring team in the league with 6.6 runs per game.

The full all-star roster is below:

C Beau Taylor, High Point1B Thomas Dillard, Lexington2B Shed Long, Jr., High Point (unanimous selection)SS Trent Giambrone, York3B Carlos Franco, GastoniaOF Bobby Bradley, Charleston; Leobaldo Cabrera, Spire City; Zach Jarrett, GastoniaDH Braxton Davidson, GastoniaUTIL Jose Marmolejos, Spire CitySP Mickey Jannis, High Point, Stephen Woods, Jr., Long IslandSP Nick Raquet, York; Mitch Lambson, So. MarylandRP Ryan Dull, High Point; Al Alburquerque, Long IslandManagers: Wally Backman, Long Island; Jamie Keefe, High Point