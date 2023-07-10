York Revolution turn to second half after narrowly missing division title

The York Revolution had a first-half division title in their sights and were one strike away from clinching an Atlantic League playoff berth. Instead, the Revs saw their dream dashed and were left to begin a new quest from square one.

York held a one-game lead in the Atlantic League North Division standings with one game remaining in the first half, meaning the Revs entered Friday only a win over the Lexington Counter Clocks or a Long Island Ducks loss to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs to take the first-half title. But after a ninth-inning stumble, the Revolution’s one-run lead turned into a 7-6 loss, and the Ducks officially stole the crown with a 4-1 triumph moments later.

Both York and Long Island finished the first half 37-26. The Ducks claimed the tiebreaker thanks to their 8-7 edge in the season series against the Revolution.

The Revs, with a new-look roster in their first season under manager Rick Forney, turned around and began the second half with a 10-7 win over Lexington on Saturday before Sunday’s contest was rained out. They’ll have 62 games to work toward a second-half division title or a potential playoff spot via wild card.

York’s last appearance in the Atlantic League postseason came in 2019, with the last two Revs teams falling out of the mix late in the season. This time, however, local fans have plenty of meaningful games to look forward to.

First-half highlights: The Revs lead the 10-team Atlantic League in runs scored, batting average, on-base percentage and stolen bases. While the group hasn’t boasted prodigious power (its 69 homers are sixth in the league), York has put plenty of pressure on opposing defenses and seen it pay off.

All eight Revs who have played in over 50 games hold an OPS of .790 or higher. First baseman Drew Mendoza is hitting .351/.430/.564 with a team-best 22 doubles and 51 RBIs alongside seven homers. Trent Giambrone, a former MLB shortstop, leads York with 13 homers and has also drawn 40 walks. And Tomo Otosaka, a Japanese center fielder who officially joined the team shortly into the season, is hitting .326 with a .442 on-base percentage and a whopping 26 steals.

Trey Martin and Troy Stokes Jr. are right behind Otosaka with 25 and 18 steals, respectively, and the Revs have only been caught stealing nine times all season. Both Martin and Stokes closed the first half hitting over .300. Nellie Rodriguez shook off a slow start and is currently hitting .255/.379/.480 with 11 homers.

Starting pitcher Nick Raquet was dominant to start the season, and while he’s cooled off a bit, he’s still 7-5 and leads the rotation with a 3.41 ERA and 1.06 WHIP. Carlos Espinal has emerged of late and has a 3.98 ERA in 10 appearances (eight starts). And Nelvin Correa has been the team’s most consistent reliever, posting a 2.63 ERA in 22 outings.

First-half lowlights: Reliable pitching is always hard to find at this level of professional baseball, and York has certainly had its ups and downs, with a 5.47 team ERA that places seventh in the league. Starters Jorge Martinez and Tom Sutera each have winning records despite ERAs above 7.00, and the Revs are still employing a revolving door at closer due to injuries and inconsistency.

The bullpen nearly carried York to victory Friday. After Espinal allowed four runs and was pulled in the first inning, J.D. Hintzen fired 2 1/3 scoreless frames and Tasker Strobel pitched a perfect fourth. Andrew Cabezas kept Lexington off the board for three innings and was in line for the win after Ruchard Urena’s two-run homer in the sixth gave the Revs a 6-4 lead. After Cabezas surrendered a homer in the eighth, Correa finished the frame and gave way to Denson Hull in the ninth. Hull recorded two quick outs and was on the cusp of finishing the job.

Then came a four-pitch walk, followed by another free pass after Hull got ahead 0-2 in the count. Victor Capellan entered and brought the Revs one strike away again before JC Encarnacion stunned the home crowd with a two-run single. York went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth and was helpless as Long Island celebrated its division-clinching victory shortly thereafter.

Turning the page: York is 1-0 in the second half and will continue its homestand this week with three games against the Spire City Ghost Hounds (the new Frederick, Maryland, franchise that didn’t have an official name when the season began). Then comes a road trip to Long Island and the chance to make a statement of sorts.

The North Division’s second-half champion will square off with the Ducks in a best-of-five series in late September; as the first-half champ, Long Island will have its choice of playing Games 1 and 2 at home or opening on the road and hosting Games 3, 4 and 5. Should the Ducks also win the second-half title, the wild card will go to the North Division team with the best full-season record. York, of course, has a leg up there, as the Revs finished the first half six games clear of Southern Maryland.

The High Point Rockers secured the South Division’s first-half title Friday, beating the Gastonia Honey Hunters 8-1 to also claim the crown via tiebreaker. Both teams finished the first half 41-22, joining York and Long Island as the only squads with winning records. For those that fell just short, though, an important two-plus months lie ahead.