York Revolution to return to field with Fan Fest this weekend

With the 2023 Atlantic League baseball season just over a week away, the York Revolution will once again offer fans a preview of the team when Fan Fest returns Saturday.

Gates at the newly-named WellSpan Park will open at 12:30 p.m., and the event will include an autograph session with the team and fan participation in games on the field. The Revs will then take the field for an exhibition game at 2 p.m. against the Ridgewood Black Sox, a barnstorming team based in New Jersey.

Tickets will be $5 in the Shipley Energy Ticket Office, $3 for partial-season members and free for full-season members.

Every season in independent baseball is a new era of sorts, but the Revolution are under new leadership with Rick Forney taking over as manager. The Maryland native previously won 887 games in 17 seasons with the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association. He replaces Mark Mason, who resigned in the fall after managing York for nine seasons with a team-record 606 victories. The Revs went 56-76 last year.

After announcing six signings earlier this week, York's spring training roster officially includes 24 players. Outfielder Troy Stokes Jr. and infielder Nellie Rodriguez also spent last season with the Revs, while Stokes and infielder Trent Giambrone have briefly reached the Major Leagues during their pro careers. Several of their new teammates are veterans of affiliated baseball hoping to make a statement.

The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball will once again experiment several new rules as part of its partnership with MLB. Among the rules are a designated pinch runner that can substitute for any player on the bases without removing them from the game; a limit of one pitcher pickoff per at-bat (MLB is down to two under its new rules this year); and a "double-hook" designated hitter who will be removed from the game if a team's starting pitcher does not complete five innings.

York begins its season in Lexington, Kentucky, on April 28 before beginning a series in Lancaster on May 2. The Revs' home opener will be Friday, May 5, against the Staten Island FerryHawks. Tickets are available at yorkrevolution.com.