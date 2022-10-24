York Revolution announce Rick Forney as new manager

The York Revolution announced the hiring of Rick Forney as the fourth full-time manager in team history on Monday morning.

Forney, a native of Frederick, Maryland, spent the last 17 seasons managing the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association, compiling a record of 887-753 with 13 winning seasons, 10 playoff appearances and three league championships in 2012, 2016 and 2017. He was also named American Association Manager of the Year in 2011 and 2020.

He replaces Mark Mason, who stepped down following the 2022 campaign after nine seasons steering the ship. Mason won 606 games with the Revs, a team record and fourth-most in Atlantic League history, and led York to a league title in 2017.

It's also a homecoming for Forney, who was born in Annapolis, Maryland, and pitched in the Baltimore Orioles organization from 1991-97. The 26th-round draft pick in 1991 joined the Goldeyes as a pitcher in 1997, and after four stellar seasons and another minor-league stint with the Braves, he returned to Winnipeg and transitioned to coaching. He had been with the Goldeyes for 26 seasons in all.

“I knew if I was going to leave Winnipeg, it would only be for one of the best opportunities out there, and the Revolution position is certainly that,” Forney said in a press release Monday. “This is a great club in a terrific league, and managing in York is better for me and my family.”

Forney and his wife, Erika, have three children, one of whom has cerebral palsy. A fourth son, David, died of cardiac arrest in February 2020 while attending the Naval Academy, where he played in 39 games for the football team.

“The opportunity to bring someone of Rick’s caliber to York is very gratifying – not just for his winning record and approach to the game, but to keep alive the Revs tradition of great people in the organization, well beyond baseball,” Revolution president Eric Menzer said in the release.

The Atlantic League begins its 2023 season in April.