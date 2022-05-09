York Revolution ownership group expands significantly: Check out the new additions

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York Revolution ownership group is growing significantly.

Revolution president Eric Menzer announced Monday that the pro baseball team has added nine new owners.

The new investors are Robert Lambert, Dommonick Chatman, John Klinedinst, Rebecca Countess, Jeff and Cindy Lobach, David and Linda Davidson, John and Denise Gilliland, William Yanavitch and Mark Kearse. The new owners have significant York connections and join Bill Shipley, the chairman and majority owner, and 13 other community owners.

“A business like the Revolution depends on its connection to the community,” Shipley said in a news release. “As we continue to add members to the community ownership group, we are deepening and widening that connection, and reaching new segments of the York County leadership sector. What we are doing with this program is pretty unusual in professional sports. While there are teams with large ownership groups, having them explicitly and completely tied into the local community is rare.”

In addition to Shipley, the new owners join the Kinsley Companies and Stewart Companies, Julian and Jolene Tolbert, Loren Kroh, William Hartman, Matt Sommer and Rebecca Sanstead, Mike and Jackie Summers, Dan Waltersdorff, Joe Wagman, Gary Gentzler, Robert Stahl, Tony Campisi, David Meckley, Anthony Moore and Fred Walker as owners of the team. The Revs began adding to its ownership group in 2019.

“As we add owners, their financial investment strengthens our ability to present a great product to the public,” Menzer said in the news release. “But these owners also have business and community wisdom and experience that’s invaluable to us in making the Revolution successful well beyond the baseball field. We are focused on building unshakable, long-term community partnerships and continually reaching new audiences in York, and all of these individuals help us do so.”

The new owners: Following are brief descriptions of the new owners, as provided by the Revolution, which is in its 15th season in the Atlantic League, which is a partner league to Major League Baseball:

Robert Lambert: President of the York County Library System.

Dommonick Chatman: A realtor and business consultant.

John Klinedinst: Chief administrative officer of C.S. Davidson.

Rebecca Countess: Strategic and creative marketing director for CGA Law Firm.

Jeff and Cindy Lobach: Jeff Lobach is managing partner at Barley Snyder, LLP. Cindy Lobach is an officer and director of Red Robin (Lehigh Valley Restaurant Group, Inc.)

David and Linda Davidson: David Davidson is the chief financial officer of C.S. Davidson. Linda Davidson is retired from the same company.

John and Denise Gilliland. John Gilliland is the owner and chief executive officer of Investment Real Estate, LLC. Denise Gilliland is the director of culinary creations at DelGrosso Foods.

William Yanavitch: Chief human resources officer at Kinsley Enterprises.

Mark Kearse: Senior pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church.

