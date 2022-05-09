Strong pitching effort, Melky Mesa's homer helps Revs end homestand on winning note

STEVE HEISER

A strong pitching performance will send the York Revolution on the road on a high note.

The Revs’ pitchers, led by starter Nick Travieso, allowed just four hits and one run in a 2-1 seven-inning triumph over the High Point Rockers at PeoplesBank Park.

The contest was the final one in York’s first homestand of the season. The Revs went 2-4 during a homestand that featured two rainouts. York now stands at 4-11 overall. They are nine games behind first-place Southern Maryland (13-2) in the Atlantic League North Division standings.

High Point dropped to 12-4.

Travieso got the win and gave the Revs a much-needed strong outing on the mound, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing all four of High Point’s hits and its only run. Adrian Almeida pitched a third of an inning in relief and Jim Fuller hurled the final inning to get his second save. Each reliever gave up a walk, but no hits and no runs.

Even after Monday’s strong pitching effort, York still has the worst ERA in the Atlantic League at 7.63.

Melky Mesa’s two-run fourth-inning homer accounted for all of York’s scoring on Monday. Mesa finished with two hits, as did his teammate, Elmer Reyes.

York now embarks on a six-game road trip starting Tuesday with three games in Staten Island followed by three games in Lancaster.

The Revs return home on Tuesday, May 17, for a six-game homestand against Lancaster and Lexington.

Monday’s game was a rescheduled contest after the Revs had games vs. High Point rained out on Friday and Saturday. One game was made up as part of a Sunday doubleheader, when the Revs got swept. The other game was made up Monday. All three games were seven-inning contests.

Monday’s game, because it a last-minute rescheduled game after a cancellation, featured free admission.

Monday’s listed attendance was 252.

