York Revolution pitching woes continue: Revs allow 11 runs in 1 inning in loss to Gastonia

Except for one inning on Thursday, the York Revolution pitchers enjoyed a strong performance.

That one inning, however, was entirely forgettable and incredibly long.

The Gastonia Honey Hunter exploded for 11 runs in the third inning en route to a 12-7 victory over the scuffling Revs in an Atlantic League day game at PeoplesBank Park.

The contest was played in front of 2,026 fans.

Austin Nicely was the pitcher primarily responsible for the Revs’ pitching woes. He allowed 10 earned runs and 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings.

That just added to Nicely’s early-season woes. The veteran fell to 0-3 and now boasts a 15.88 ERA. That follows a season when Nicely was one of the Atlantic League’s top left-handed starters for York. Nicely’s 3.74 ERA in 2021 finished second in the league, while he totaled the second-most innings (career-high 142.0) and the sixth-most victories, finishing with a 9-9 record in his 24 appearances (23 starts).

Nicely is hardly alone in his struggles on York’s pitching staff. Entering Thursday’s games, the Revs’ 8.14 ERA was the worst in the Atlantic League. It’s a big reason that York is off to a 3-9 start. The Revs are second to last in the North Division, ahead of only the Staten Island Ferry Hawks, who are a first-year franchise.

Gastonia improved to 11-2 and leads the South Division.

York’s pitching woes on Thursday overshadowed another strong offensive performance by the Revs, who pounded out 11 hits. York is averaging six runs per game, but that production has usually not been good enough to overcome the team’s pitching woes.

Carlos Franco led York’s offensive attack on Thursday with three hits, including two homers, to go with four RBIs and a run scored.

Elmer Reyes also excelled for York with three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Reyes also homered.

The Revs will continue their homestand over the weekend with three games against High Point. The first pitch Friday at PeoplesBank Park (weather permitting) is set for 6:30 p.m.

