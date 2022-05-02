York Revolution's 15th home opener on Tuesday will feature lots of renovations, activities

STEVE HEISER

Atlantic League baseball returns to York on Tuesday evening.

The Revolution home opener is set for a 6:30 p.m. start against the Gastonia Honey Hunters at PeoplesBank Park.

It will mark the first "normal" home opener in three seasons. The 2020 Atlantic League season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pamdemic then forced a delayed start to the 2021 season with crowd restrictions in place.

There are no restrictions this season.

York’s 15th regular season began with a nine-game road swing starting on Friday, April 22, with stops at Long Island, Lexington and Lancaster.

The Revs have stumbled out of the gate at 2-7, but they are hoping some home cooking will allow them to reverse that trend. That may be tough to do against Gastonia, which is 9-1.

For Tuesday’s home opener, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a portion of the original Arch Nemesis, the famous left-field wall that owns the title of tallest wall in all of pro baseball.

The wood of the wall was completely replaced in the offseason, and the weathered original plywood sheets were saved and cut into giveaways sponsored by Wayneco. They bear an image of the Nemesis and the years of its original iteration.

Also new at the park this season is the restoration of the 16 gold glove plaques lining the Brooks Robinson Plaza in front of the park, which honor the legacy of the Baltimore Orioles Hall of Famer who helped bring the Revs to York more than 15 years ago. Robinson spent part of his minor-league career playing in York.

PeoplesBank Park also features renovations to its bathrooms, clubhouses, mother’s suite, first-aid room, batting cages and office space, among other improvements.

“We’ve always strived to maintain or exceed a standard for all of our guests across all elements of the ballpark, and one of my favorite things is when first-time visitors tell us they can’t believe the ballpark is really 15 years old,” Revolution president Eric Menzer said in a news release. “From small, behind-the-scenes details to major overhauls that were 15 years in the making, we’ve been looking forward to continuing that tradition through this long list of improvements. Our 15th season celebration made for the perfect time to put them in place.”

A number of activities: In addition to the renovations and the Arch Nemesis giveaways, the home opener will feature a number of activities.

Revs manager Mark Mason will use the home opener as an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the fight against diabetes (particularly juvenile diabetes) in a fundraiser that will culminate with the pre-game cutting of his famous long silver locks.

Also at the plaza in front of the park, beginning at 4 p.m., there be a free community celebration featuring a disc jockey, balloon twisting and inflatables for the kids, Cannonball Charlie and team mascot DownTown (who also got a makeover for the new season), and more.

Shortly before gates open at 5:15 p.m., Revolution on-field host and master of ceremonies Diamond Doug will lead an opening ceremony at the main gates.

The Revolution will then present a 15th season commemorative video on the outfield video screen.

The Revs players and coaches will make their entrances in a lap around the field in Jeeps provided by local enthusiasts.

Ballpark entertainer Tyler Scheuer will bring Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act to the field and into the stands to entertain fans with his ability to balance any object given to him.

Area school bands will help the team welcome back the national pastime with a group performance of the national anthem.

High-scoring game? If York’s first seven games are any indication, fans can look forward to a lot of scoring.

York is averaging 6.5 runs per game but allowing 9.5 runs per contest. Gastonia, meanwhile, is averaging 8.3 runs per game and giving up 3.6 runs per game.

Tickets for the opener are still available.

The forecast at game time is for a temperature of 67 degrees with a 13% chance of rain and 11 mph winds. The chance of rain, however, does increase as the night progresses.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.