With spring workouts starting, York Revolution's roster now stands at 30 players

Spring training workouts have started.

The season opener is 10 days away.

The home opener at PeoplesBank Park is three weeks away.

The 2022 York Revolution season is close to becoming a reality.

As the Revs inch nearer to a new Atlantic League campaign, the team’s roster is coming into focus.

York now has 30 signed players after York manager Mark Mason announced the team’s four latest signings. Right-handed reliever Jhoendri Herrera will return, while the Revs will add young right-hander Robinson Parra and lefties Matt Meyer and Adrian Alarcon.

The signings were announced by Mason on Monday’s airing of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM and 1350 WOYK.

Herrera: Herrera faced a new challenge with York last season, working as a starter after spending his entire previous career as a relief pitcher. He made nine starts for the Revs, going 2-4 after joining the team in mid-August, but Mason has plans to move Herrerra and his fastball/slider combination back to the bullpen.

“We hope he can be really hard on right handers,” Mason said in a news release. “Last year as the season went on, he started to show the ability to change speeds on his slider, which can make him more effective in a one-inning role.”

Herrera, 27, began his pro career in 2016 when he signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks. In three seasons in the Dominican Summer League, he pitched to a 2.32 ERA, striking out 30 hitters across 42.2 innings.

Parra: Parra is another young right-hander at 23 who also figures to fill a spot in the Revolution bullpen.

“The video I’ve seen has been very good,” Mason said. “The goal is to get the mechanics right; the velocity is already there.”

Parra spent the past three seasons in the Boston Red Sox system, all in the Dominican Summer League. He has pitched to a career 10-4 record with a 3.29 ERA, six saves, and 82 strikeouts in 95.2 innings. This included DSL All Star honors in 2019 when his season ERA finished at 1.91.

Meyer: Meyer was selected by York as part of the Prospect Dugout Showcase draft last month in Florida. Meyer is a young left-handed pitcher who played collegiately at Jacksonville University. The Florida native burst onto the scene as a freshman with the Dolphins, striking out 43 hitters to the tune of a 2.03 ERA in 40 innings.

“He was super impressive physically when I first met him,” Mason said. “The velocity was very good in camp and I’m excited to see what he can do once he starts facing live hitters.”

Alarcon: Alarcon was the second southpaw selected by York at the showcase. Alarcon is a recent college graduate who played at William Paterson University. Though he spent his college career in the outfield, the Revs plan to use Alarcon as a reliever. The mound is not foreign territory to him. He pitched 5.2 scoreless innings in 2021, allowing just one hit and striking out six.

“I’m excited to get him on the mound, the velocity was very good at camp with good movement,” Mason said.

Both selections were made by assistant coach Eddie Gonzalez, who believes York was able to acquire the two best left-handed arms from the entire camp.

The Revs started their preseason workouts Tuesday. They will play their first exhibition at PeoplesBank Park on Thursday afternoon when they host Lancaster. The game will not be open to the public but will be broadcasted live on WOYK’s YouTube channel.

York’s regular-season opener is Friday, April 22, at Long Island. York’s home opener is Tuesday, May 3, vs. Gastonia.

