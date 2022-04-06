Latest York Revolution signings include outfielder who saw major league action in 2021

STEVE HEISER

A player who saw major league action just a year ago is among the latest announced signings by the York Revolution.

Outfielder Troy Stokes Jr., a native of nearby Columbia, Maryland, saw limited action in 2021 with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Stokes’ addition was among five announced signings by Revs manager Mark Mason on Monday’s airing of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM and 1350 WOYK.

Mason also announced the return of reliever Israel Cruz, who is coming back for a second season with the Revs. Stokes, meanwhile, is among four newcomers joining York. The others are pitcher Nick Travieso, pitcher Johsson Arias and infielder Carlos Rivero.

Stokes played in eight games with the Pirates a year ago, getting two hits over 18 at-bats, including a double. He also had two RBIs, a stolen base and a walk.

Stokes has 125 doubles, 65 home runs and 146 stolen bases over seven pro seasons. He’s a .245 career hitter. He also won a MiLB Gold Glove for his defensive work in 2018.

“He can do a little bit of everything,” Mason said in a news release. “You normally don't see guys like that come available for us. I’m sure he's coming in with a chip on his shoulder as well considering he was just in the bigs last year.”

Stokes was drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 draft by Milwaukee out of Calvert Hall High School. As an amateur prospect, he was rated the No. 1 overall player in the state of Maryland and was committed to the Maryland Terrapins before his draft selection.

Israel Cruz: Cruz pitched to a 4.24 ERA for York last season, striking out 25 over 23 1/3 innings.

“He’s a strike thrower, fewer hits than innings pitched, and over a strikeout per inning,” Mason said. “…at only 24 years old he’ll have a great opportunity to even get picked up this year.”

Cruz’s pro career began in 2014 in the Texas Rangers system before he was sent to the San Francisco Giants in 2017 in exchange for left-hander Matt Moore. With the Giants, he reached High A in 2019. In Cruz’s pro career, he is 13-9 with a 4.02 ERA and seven saves.

Nick Travieso: Travieso, a right-handed starter, was a pivotal rotation piece last season with the Kansas City Monarchs of the American Association in their league championship run.

Travieso pitched 86 2/3 innings for the Monarchs, striking out 64.

“He’s definitely focused and hungry to get back to where he was before the stoppages,” said Mason, referencing an injury in 2017, followed directly by COVID cancellations. “He pitched well in a full season last year and has a lot of pedigree.”

Travieso began his pro career in 2012 after being selected 14th overall by the Cincinnati Reds. Across six minor league seasons, Travieso posted a 32-25 record, pitching to a 3.57 ERA and striking out 360 hitters.

Johsson Arias: Arias is a hard-throwing right-handed pitcher from the Dominican Republic.

He split time in his pro career between the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles organizations. Most recently with the DSL Orioles in 2018, Arias pitched to a 4-3 record with a 2.81 ERA, striking out 56. Mason sees Arias potentially filling a long-relief role.

“I’ve heard great reports from guys that have seen him throw in person,” he said. “We know the velocity is there, it's just a matter of getting it over the plate. I liked enough of what I've seen to give him the opportunity.”

Carlos Rivero: Rivero spent six seasons in the Cincinnati Reds organization and has been highly regarded for his defensive prowess and versatility.

“I've been told by many people that called him one of the best defenders in the Reds system,” Mason said. “He could definitely be in a utility role with us, particularly in the middle infield. Even if it's a defensive replacement late in the game, he gives us more options to keep our defense at a high level throughout.”

Rivero spent six seasons in the Reds organization, totaling 251 hits and 28 doubles and 66 stolen bases.

The York Revolution provided information for this report.