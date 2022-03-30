Latest York Revolution signings include returning reliever and two new position players

STAFF REPORT

The latest York Revolution signings feature a returning reliever from 2021, as well as two new position players.

Right-handed reliever Isaac Sanchez will be back in York and will be joined by incoming catcher Paul Mondesi and Atlantic League veteran infielder Elmer Reyes.

The signings were announced by manager Mark Mason on Monday’s airing of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Sanchez was 5-0 last season: Sanchez returns to York for his second season after being acquired from High Point on June 4 last year. Between High Point and York, Sanchez worked 49.1 innings across 47 appearances. He also struck out 59. Overall, Sanchez finished at 5-0 with a 4.56 ERA.

“The strikeout numbers are very good, and if we can get the walks down, we can certainly get the ERA down as well,” Mason said in a news release. “His velocity was very good and got better as the season went on. We’re expecting a lot of good things from him this year.”

Sanchez enters his 12th pro season after signing in 2010 with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization and reaching High-A Bradenton before being claimed off waivers by Seattle in December 2015. He reached Double-A Tacoma with the Mariners before electing free agency following the 2016 season. Prior to joining the Atlantic League, Sanchez spent three years in the Frontier League between the Schaumburg Boomers and Joliet Slammers. Sanchez boasts a 3.74 ERA across his career, pitching to a 23-23 record with 22 saves.

Paul Mondesi is son of Raul Mondesi: Mondesi, 23, joins the Revs after five seasons in the Kansas City Royals organization. Mondesi made brief appearances in 2021 at both High-A and Triple-A and across five seasons has knocked in 35 runs and recorded 12 doubles. The New York City native is the son of former Major League star Raul Mondesi. His brother, Adalberto, is entering his seventh Major League season with the Royals.

“Everything I’ve seen and heard about his defense has been solid,” Mason said in the news release. “Between him, Carlos Castro and Lenin Rodriguez, we’re very solid behind the plate.”

Reyes an Atlantic League veteran: Reyes is entering his fourth year in the Atlantic League, having played with Long Island in 2015 and 2017 and last season with Charleston. Reyes appeared in 93 games last season with the Dirty Birds, slugging 19 doubles and five homers while hitting .252. He also knocked in 34 runs.

“He’s a proven hitter in this league who’s even caused some damage against our club, so this is a good get for us,” Mason said in the news release. “We’ll look at him at shortstop, but the versatility at third and second base will be a huge plus.”

Reyes’ career began at age 18 with the Atlanta Braves in 2009. He climbed all the way to Triple-A Gwinnett in 2015 before joining Long Island following his release. Across 11 pro seasons, the 31-year-old is a .276 hitter with more than 1,000 career hits, including 236 doubles.

The Revs now have 22 players under contract for the 2022 season and will continue to unveil new signings live on Revs Hot Stove Weekly. The next episode is set to air on Monday, April 4.

The York Revolution contributed information for this report.