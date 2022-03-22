Latest York Revolution signings include 2 returning pitchers, possible two-way player

STAFF REPORT

Two returning pitchers and an intriguing two-way player are the latest announced signings by the York Revolution.

Right-handed pitchers Duke von Schamann and Eduardo Rivera will return to York for the 2022 season. They’ll be joined by young outfielder-pitcher Joey Skov, who could potentially make an impact with both his bat and his arm this season.

The signings were announced by manager Mark Mason on Monday’s airing of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Von Schamann has "chip on his shoulder:" Von Schamann returns for his third season with the Revs. Last season, von Schamann made 24 starts, totaling five wins and striking out 61 while walking 38. He had a 6.14 ERA.

In his Revs debut season in 2019, he made 22 starts, pitching to a 10-7 record with a 3.51 ERA and striking out 91 hitters over 128.1 IP, ranking sixth in the Atlantic League in ERA and tied for fifth in wins.

“He really has a chip on his shoulder coming into the year, looking to bounce back to the form we saw in 2019,” Mason said in a news release. “I’m expecting a new and improved Duke when we get to spring training.”

Von Schamann will enter his third season with York tied for eighth in Revs franchise history with 15 wins and sixth in starts (46), quality starts (15) and innings (267.2).

Rivera will try to limit his walks: The 2021 season marked the Revs debut for Rivera. After spending most of his minor league career as a reliever, Rivera transitioned to a starter. He finished the 2021 campaign with a 6-4 record and a 5.48 ERA, along with 100 Ks (sixth-most in the league) over 95.1 innings, allowing 81 hits. He did allow 72 walks.

“If we can get the walks under control, between his great curveball and his fastball velocity, he can have a great year,” Mason said in the news release. “With a year under his belt I think we can expect a lot of improvements this year.”

Skov may help at plate, on mound: Skov comes to York after playing last season in the Empire Pro League with the Tupper Lake Riverpigs. With the Riverpigs, he slugged five extra base hits, knocked in six runs and stole seven bases in 20 games.

Mason discovered Skov at a camp in Fort Myers this past winter. While his athleticism jumped off the page, Mason was taken away by Skov’s arm.

“Watching him throw the ball from the outfield, it's like the ball had an extra giddy-up to it,” Mason said in the news release. “He threw out some pretty good runners, and sometimes we’d even send guys just to test him.”

Skov’s arm gave Mason another idea at the camp: To test Skov’s arm on the pitcher’s mound.

“He had good mechanics and was able to put the ball over the plate,” Mason said.

With an arm that has topped out in the triple digits from the outfield, Mason hopes to experiment with Skov in the bullpen when spring training comes around.

The Revs now have 19 players under contract for the 2022 season.