Latest York Revolution signings include former big-league pitcher, two returning players

The York Revolution’s latest signings include a former major leaguer and two returning players.

The Revs continued to build their 2022 roster with the addition of former big-league pitcher Merandy Gonzalez, as well as relief pitcher Alberto Rodriguez and infielder Josue Herrera.

The signings were announced by Revs manager Mark Mason live on Monday evening’s episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

The right-handed Gonzalez joins the Revs for his 10th pro season, sporting some strong minor-league numbers to go with some productive big-league time.

The 26-year-old originally signed with the New York Mets in 2013 from his native Dominican Republic and held a sub-3.00 ERA in three of his first four pro seasons. He made his biggest splash in 2017 when he combined to go 13-3 with a 1.66 ERA in the Mets and Miami Marlins organizations. He was dealt to Miami at the trade deadline in exchange for 2016 NL All-Star reliever AJ Ramos.

Gonzalez was placed on the Marlins’ 40-man roster at the end of the 2017 season and debuted in 2018 at Double-A Jacksonville, only to be promoted and make his major-league debut that April at age 22. In eight big league outings, including one start, Gonzalez earned a pair of victories, going 2-1 with a 5.73 ERA.

Gonzalez spent 2019 in the St. Louis Cardinals farm system and pitched in the Mexican League last year. He owns a 36-23 career minor league record with a 3.06 ERA in 132 appearances (75 starts).

“He made it to the big leagues at a really young age,” Mason said in a news release. “We’ll look at him to be a starter coming in here even though he can pitch in relief as well. He was really excited to come and get an opportunity. If he performs the way he’s capable, he has a great chance of getting picked up by a major-league club.”

Workhorse reliever returns: Rodriguez returns to York after leading the Atlantic League with 53 appearances last season, going 6-4 with a 4.11 ERA.

He was touched for an earned run only twice in his final 25 outings, and from Aug. 4 on, gave up just three runs (one earned) on seven hits in 20.2 innings to end the year. Overall, he yielded 48 hits in 57 innings for the season while striking out 59.

“He was available anytime we needed him to pitch,” Mason said in a news release. “He had fewer hits than innings pitched, more strikeouts than innings pitched and when you get that combination of numbers usually good things happen. In a year where individual and team ERAs were through the roof, he was able to log a ton of appearances and put up a strong season.”

A native of Havana, Cuba, Rodriguez moved to the United States during his youth and attended high school in Tampa, Florida, before enrolling at Northwest Florida State College. From there, he was selected in the 18th round of the 2014 draft by the Kansas City Royals. After two years in the Royals organization, Rodriguez enjoyed a strong 2017 campaign in the American Association, leading to his Atlantic League debut with Sugar Land late that season. After spending 2018 with the Road Warriors, Rodriguez returned to the Atlantic League with York as the league’s most durable reliever last season.

Versatile infielder is back: Herrera returns after batting .256 with nine home runs, 19 doubles and 40 RBIs in 83 games for the Revs in 2021. The 25-year-old enters his seventh pro season, having previously played in the Diamondbacks, Brewers, and Orioles organizations.

Herrera played primarily third base for York while also making starts at first base and second base. The versatile left-handed hitter particularly enjoyed PeoplesBank Park, batting .318 at home.

Herrera saw action with Toros del Este in the Dominican Winter League this off-season.

“He showed a lot of power in less than a half season of full at-bats,” Mason said in the news release. “He was really tough on right-handed pitchers, and his defense got a lot better during the course of the year. He’s another young player with a lot of potential and gives us some options to move him around the infield.”

The Revs now have 10 players under contract for the 2022 season and will continue to unveil additions to the roster each Monday live on Revs Hot Stove Weekly. The next episode airs Monday, March 7, at 6 p.m.

