York Revolution's latest signings include two returning pitchers and a former Olympian

The York Revolution’s latest announced 2022 signings include two top pitchers from the 2021 staff and a newcomer with major league experience and an Olympic medal to his credit.

Right-handed starter Alex Sanabia, lefty closer Jim Fuller, and versatile switch-hitting outfielder Yefri Perez are set to join the Revs for the 2022 season. Sanabia is a former major leaguer, as is Perez, who also won an Olympic bronze medal in the most recent Summer Games in 2021 in Tokyo while playing with the national baseball team from the Dominican Republic.

The signings were announced by Revs manager Mark Mason on Monday’s airing of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Sanabia excelled for York in 2021: Sanabia went 3-0 with a 2.43 ERA in six starts last season for York, before having his contract purchased by the New York Mets at the end of June and spending most of the remainder of his season at Triple-A Syracuse. Sanabia struck out 24 and allowed nine earned runs in 33.1 innings with the Revs. He authored the Atlantic League’s first complete game last season, a three-hitter in a 12-1 win at Southern Maryland on June 9. The Revs’ opening-day starter went on to hold a 4.34 ERA combined between Syracuse and Binghamton (Double-A) in the Mets organization.

“We’re really excited to get Alex back, and hopefully he’ll have an opportunity to get picked up again,” Mason said in a news release. “He knows how to pitch, he’s a cerebral pitcher. He’s a great addition to have back, and he’s really good with the younger guys as far as work ethic and how he goes about his business.”

The 33-year-old enters his 16th season of pro baseball. He was a 32nd-round draft pick out of Castle Park (California) High School in 2006 by the Marlins. Sanabia quickly rose through the minor league ranks before getting a call-up to the major leagues.

At 21 years old, Sanabia made his major league debut on June 24, 2010, pitching 3.1 relief innings against the Baltimore Orioles. The San Diego native posted a 5-3 record with a 3.73 ERA in 15 games in 2010, including 12 starts. Sanabia made an additional three appearances (two starts) with the Marlins in 2011 and was in Miami’s rotation for 10 starting assignments in 2013. In 28 MLB appearances (24 starts), he is 8-10 with a 4.15 ERA and 86 strikeouts.

In addition to his time in the Marlins and Mets organizations, Sanabia has spent time at the Triple-A level with the Diamondbacks, Angels and Cubs. In 179 minor-league outings (144 starts), Sanabia is 44-50 with a 4.56 ERA and 573 punch-outs.

Fuller a bullpen star: Fuller returns to York after becoming the first closer in franchise history to lead the Atlantic League in saves, nailing down 29 saves last season, the second most in a season in franchise history.

The lefty was 3-3 with a 3.08 ERA overall and enters the 2022 season fourth on the Revs’ all-time career saves list.

The 2022 season will be the 13th as a pro for the 34-year-old Fuller, who is coming off a Dominican Winter League championship with Gigantes, going 2-0 with one save and a 2.89 ERA. Before York, Fuller was a 2019 Atlantic League Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star with New Britain in 2019 and was selected the league’s Closer of the Year after going 7-2 with a 1.03 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 25 saves in 61 relief innings. In four Atlantic League seasons, which also includes time with Long Island, Fuller is 13-6 with a 2.02 ERA in 166 appearances and has 191 strikeouts in 169.1 innings.

Originally a 21st-round selection by the New York Mets in 2008 out of Southern Connecticut State University, the 5-foot-10 southpaw went 16-11 with a 2.01 ERA and 213 strikeouts in his first three pro seasons. In 2010 with Single-A Savannah, Fuller was named Most Outstanding Pitcher in the South Atlantic League. The Brighton, Massachusetts, native spent five seasons in the Mets system before being claimed off waivers by Minnesota at the end of 2013. He has also spent time in the Oakland Athletics and Pittsburgh Pirates organizations, making it to Triple-A in both systems. In his pro career, Fuller is 44-29 with a 2.72 lifetime ERA with 633 punch-outs in 341 games.

“We’re happy to have him back,” Mason said in the news release. “He really pitched well this winter too. He’s a veteran presence out there late in the game. He had a great experience here last year and turned down some other opportunities to come back here. I think that says a lot about our organization.”

Perez brings versatility, speed: Perez brings versatility to the lineup, having spent much of his career as a center fielder, but also logging significant time at second base and shortstop, while also seeing time at third base and the corner outfield spots.

The 30-year-old Dominican Republic native first signed with the Marlins in 2008 and ascended through Miami’s farm system. He was promoted to the majors in 2016 at age 25. Perez appeared in 12 big league games for Miami, going 2 for 3 at the plate with a double, five runs scored and four stolen bases.

Following his time in the Marlins organization, Perez has mostly played in the Mexican League and the Dominican Winter League in recent years. As a pro, Perez is a .251 lifetime hitter with a .312 on-base percentage and 268 stolen bases. He was a bronze medalist with the Dominican Republic at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which were held in 2021, playing mostly second base for his national team.

“He can do a lot of things,” Mason said in the news release. “He can play great outfield, hits for average, and is definitely someone that we’ll look at in the leadoff spot.”

The Revs now have seven players under contract for the upcoming season, with more signings slated to be unveiled each Monday on Revs Hot Stove Weekly. The next episode is set to air on Monday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports. Information for this story was provided by the York Revolution.