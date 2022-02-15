All-Star known as 'Daddy Shark' and top pitcher are latest York Revolution signings

STEVE HEISER

All-Star outfielder Melky Mesa is returning for his fourth year with the York Revolution.

Mesa is a career .320 hitter for York who hit .330 last season.

The Revs also announced the return of pitcher Austin Nicely.

Nicely was the team's Pitcher of the Year during the 2021 season.

The “Daddy Shark” is back for another season with the York Revolution.

And so is the team’s top pitcher from the 2021 campaign.

The Atlantic League franchise recently announced its two latest player signings, headlined by the return of All-Star outfielder Melky Mesa.

The Revs also said that Austin Nicely, the team’s Pitcher of the Year in 2021, will also return for 2022.

The signings were announced by Revs manager Mark Mason on Monday night’s episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Mesa, known as “Daddy Shark,” is a longtime fan favorite in York. He won the organization’s “Corey Thurman Community Player of the Year” award in 2021.

Mesa enters his fourth season with the Revs, ranking second in team history in career RBIs (238). He also ranks fourth all-time in hits (376), runs (218) and home runs (58), just one behind Chris Nowak’s 59 for third on the all-time list. Mesa is also among the team’s all-time top five in extra-base hits (141) and slugging (.546). He’s sixth in doubles (74) and seventh in career batting (.320). His .330 average last year made him the first player in Revs history to post two seasons of .330 or better, along with his .337 mark in 2018.

“He’s so much fun to be around,” Mason said in a news release. “He always has a smile on his face. We’re really happy to have him back. In all the years I’ve been in York, he’s one of the top two defensive left fielders to play our Arch Nemesis (left-field wall), and of course he’s just a great all-around hitter. His numbers are phenomenal, also the clutch hitting. And as good as he is on the field, he’s just as great if not greater off the field. He’s a great clubhouse leader, a great captain, and we can basically call him that because everybody goes to him for a lot of things.”

The Atlantic League’s top RBI man since joining the circuit in 2018, Mesa is a two-time Atlantic League All-Star and was voted York’s team MVP in 2018. The 35 year old reached the major leagues with the New York Yankees, appearing in a combined eight games in 2012 and 2013 (6 for 15, two doubles, two RBIs) and has been a perennial All-Star in the minors, including a Florida State League MVP season in 2010. He is a .262 lifetime hitter with 183 home runs and 732 RBIs across his pro career.

Nicely coming off strong 2021 season: Nicely was the league’s top left-handed starter last season. Along with the return of Mesa and Nellie Rodriguez (2021 Revs Player of the Year), all three major organizational award-winners are now under contract to return for 2022.

Nicely’s 3.74 ERA in 2021 finished second in the league, while he totaled the second-most innings (career-high 142.0) and the sixth-most victories, finishing with a 9-9 record in his 24 appearances (23 starts). The 27 year old was particularly stellar on a nine-start stretch from mid-August through Oct. 1, when he compiled a 2.79 ERA. That span included a 4-0 record in the month of September, when he took home Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month honors.

“He was one of the top two starting pitchers in the league last year,” Mason said in the news release. “He was our solidifier in the starting rotation, pitched a lot of big games. He was a workhorse for us. We’re really happy to have him back.”

Nicely signed with the Houston Astros as a 10th-round draft pick out of Spotswood (Virginia) High School in 2013 after previously committing to the University of Virginia. Nicely spent four seasons in the Astros system and initially joined the Revs for one start late in 2019 following the completion of a second campaign spent with Evansville of the Frontier League. Nicely is 30-34 with a 4.48 ERA in his seven-year pro career.

The Revs now have four players under contract for the upcoming season, all of whom have starred in York in recent seasons with Mesa and Nicely joining power-hitting infielders Rodriguez and Carlos Franco, whose respective returns were announced the previous week.

The club will continue to unveil its latest signings each Monday at 6 p.m. on Revs Hot Stove Weekly.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.