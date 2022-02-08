York Revolution's first two player signings of 2022 are familiar faces with plenty of pop

STEVE HEISER

The middle of the 2022 York Revolution lineup will have a very familiar — and a very powerful — look.

The team announced the year’s first two player signings this week by welcoming back two slugging standouts.

York has re-signed power-hitting first baseman Nellie Rodriguez, along with his middle-of-the-order counterpart, left-handed-hitting third baseman Carlos Franco.

The signings were announced by Revs manager Mark Mason on Monday’s season premiere of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Rodriguez coming off all-star season: Rodriguez was an Atlantic League All-Star and named the team’s Player of the Year during his first season in York in 2021.

He batted .316 with 25 home runs and 81 RBIs in 91 games. He was among the Atlantic League leaders in multiple categories, despite spending a month away while playing in the Mexican League. He also had a .444 on-base percentage, a .603 slugging percentage and 1.047 on-base plus slugging percentage.

He will enter the 2022 season as the Revs’ all-time career leader in both on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

“He’s a gigantic presence in the middle of order,” Mason said in a news release. “He plays a really good first base, is a great clubhouse guy, great character guy. He missed some time last year between Mexico and becoming a father. Had he been here the entire year he might have had over 40 home runs just with us.”

Rodriguez followed his eye-popping Atlantic League campaign by tearing it up in the Venezuelan Winter League, where he crushed 14 more home runs with 48 RBIs in 41 games for Navegantes del Magallanes, giving him a total of 40 home runs across the calendar year.

The 27-year-old Rodriguez came to York after spending the first eight seasons of his career in the Cleveland organization, reaching Triple-A Columbus in both 2017 and 2018. He enters the 2022 season with 171 home runs in his pro career.

Franco back for third season in York: Franco enters his third season with York in 2022.

He first arrived in York in 2019, batting .319 with 13 home runs and 55 RBIs in 84 games played. He followed that performance by hitting .311 with 13 more home runs and 56 RBIs in 51 games played in 2021, while also spending a chunk of the season in the Mexican League, where he totaled nine more homers and 34 RBIs between Tabasco and Oaxaca.

Franco will enter this season ranked fourth in Revs history in career on-base percentage (.417), sixth in slugging (.539) and tied with Rodriguez for ninth in batting (.316).

“We’re thrilled to have Carlos back,” Mason said in the news release. “One thing about your lineup is when you have a lot of good hitters consecutively, you can’t pitch around anybody. He provides left-handed power, can play both first and third base. He’s a great guy too, lots of fun to be around, and plays the game really hard.”

Franco, 30, spent the first 10 years of his pro career in the Atlanta Braves organization, reaching Triple-A Gwinnett in 2017 and 2018.

The Revs will continue to unveil player signings on a weekly basis each Monday at 6 p.m. on Revs Hot Stove Weekly. The next airing is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 14.

Information for this story was provided by the York Revolution.