York Revolution franchise earns 4 Atlantic League awards; Nellie Rodriguez is an all-star

STAFF REPORT

The York Revolution scored four Atlantic League postseason awards Wednesday, and Revs first baseman Nellie Rodriguez was named a league all-star.

The awards were based on nominations by club officials, team managers and team broadcasters.

Revs General Manager John Gibson was named the league’s Joe Klein Executive of the Year, and head groundskeeper Chris Carbaugh was awarded the Ray Cipperly Award for Groundskeeping Excellence. PeoplesBank Park was named the league’s Ballpark of the Year, and the Revs were honored for “Promotional Excellence.”

Gibson chaired the league’s COVID-19 Committee. The league, in a news release, said it completed its regular season with no reported outbreaks. York was one of the first league clubs to be 100% vaccinated.

“We are particularly pleased to see John recognized for his leadership of this vital league-wide initiative,” said Revolution President Eric Menzer in a news release. “Long before we even knew we’d be able to play, John was paving the path to a safe season for all of the Atlantic League’s players, coaches, staff, and fans. We couldn’t be prouder of how well he represented our organization in that critical endeavor.”

Carbaugh and his crew were cited in the news release for consistently providing “a superior playing surface and environment.”

Now in its 15th year, PeoplesBank Park beat out seven other ballparks, including two that are less than three years old, to claim the Ballpark of the Year honor. The York park was cited in ballots for its “outstanding field, playing surface, and overall cleanliness and maintenance.”

The league praised the Revs’ 2021 promotional schedule, calling it “diverse.”

Rodriguez enjoyed one of the most impactful offensive seasons in the league in 2021 and in Revs history. The slugging first baseman batted .316 with 25 home runs and 81 RBIs in 91 games.

He ranked sixth in the league in home runs and tied for ninth in RBIs despite spending a month away while playing in the Mexican League. He also ranked fourth in on-base percentage (.444), third in slugging (.603), second in on-base-plus-slugging percentage (1.047) and seventh in walks (69).

Those totals also placed him tied for third in homers, first in on-base percentage, second in slugging and eighth in walks in single-season Revs franchise history.

The York Revolution provided information for this report.